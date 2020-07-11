Fortnite: Tips & tricks to win shotgun duels in Fortnite Season 3

Here are some tips and tricks for mastering shotguns in Fortnite.

These guns have the ability to send enemies back to the lobby with one shot.

Shotguns in Fortnite (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game where gunfights play a crucial role in your survival in matches. There are a variety of weapons to choose from in the game, and sometimes, there is an addition of season-exclusive weapons as well, which makes the game fun and exciting for players.

Shotguns are a similar class of weapons which perform exceptionally-well in close-quarters encounters. However, the OG Pump Shotguns are not there in Fortnite, and Charged Shotguns have replaced them, which players are having trouble adjusting to.

In this article, we will talk about the key points that you need to know for performing well with shotguns in the game.

Top five tips and tricks for using shotguns in Fortnite

Gunfights in Fortnite (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Tip #1- Choosing the right shotgun: Until pump shotguns are back, players have to choose between tactical and charged shotguns in the game. While most older players like to use the former, try adapting to the charged shotgun's wind-up time. This because it can also land those satisfying one-shot kills like the pump. However, you need to master its timings to use it effectively.

Tip #2- Walling: This shouldn't be a new thing to do during gunfights. Building a wall after taking a shot with a shotgun should be the norm, as it helps players get the upper edge, and perhaps another free headshot while editing the wall. This requires practice, however. Once perfected, you can easily one-tap enemies with your shotgun.

Tip #3- Always aim for the head: In any gunfight, you should aim for the head, and the same goes for shotguns. A single shot to the head could be the difference between dying and killing the enemy. Thus, master your headshots and always go for the noggin.

Tip #4- Slotting of the shotgun: Slotting of weapons in Fortnite is a key aspect. Keeping it in slots 1 or 2 helps pull out the gun significantly faster when caught off-guard. This not only helps you survive in critical situations, but also aids in drastically improving your capability to capitalise on the enemy's mistake.

Tip #5- Practice aiming: Aiming is the most important aspect of any battle royale game, and Fortnite is no different. Before you hop into a competitive match, practice your aiming in the creative mode maps to get your reflexes up and running. This will help you get more eliminations than normal.

