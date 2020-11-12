Fortnite star "Lachlan" to drop a new apparel collection inspired by his in-game character

Lachlan has finally joined the range of content creators who have their own skins in Fortnite.

Given his sheer popularity, and endless dedication to the game, Australian content creator Lachlan is set to receive his own skin set in Fortnite. With this, he joins an elite group consisting of Ninja and LoserFruit, who also received exclusive skins as a part of the icon series in Fortnite.

The Lachlan skin in Fortnite

The Lachlan skin arrives in the in-game store today, 12th November, at 7pm EST. Players however, can earn this skin, along with the entire bundle, by participating in the pickup frenzy event.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Given the hype that the launch has created, Lachlan has decided to launch his own line of apparel right after the skin drops in the Fortnite game store. The 4 piece apparel set will be available to purchase here, from the 13th of November.

Inspired by my Fortnite Icon Series Outfit - I’m dropping a new four piece apparel collection 10am (EST) Friday, available for a limited time only at https://t.co/IpNOxi41nD ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/muH0bCB5ga — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) November 12, 2020

This set of clothing will be available only for a limited time, and Lachlan fans can grab it at the link mentioned above.

When it comes to the skin in-game, the price is still unknown, but it can be easily assumed that it will cost around 1200 V-bucks. The entire bundle however, which includes the back bling and the pickaxe as well, is expected to be priced at around 2000 V-bucks.

The method that Epic Games has adopted is an interesting one. Immortalizing creators within the game with cosmetic skins is a nice way of paying tribute to their efforts. A few days ago, in a YouTube video, SypherPK also requested Epic Games to add a book in his honor, into Fortnite.

Given the fact that Epic Games does listen to the community a lot, there is every chance of this book making it's way into Fortnite.

Content creators have always been an essential aspect of any online game. The more content creators play and stream, the more it's community reach increases. To that end, it's a good thing that Epic Games rewards contributions, the way they have with Lachlan and Ninja.