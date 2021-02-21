Fortnite star Mongraal claims he has "fastest reaction time in the world" after hitting near-impossible snipe shot

Despite being a battle royale, Fortnite has professional players like Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, who come up with exciting plays. The incident mentioned below is rare and might be sheer luck or pure skill, depending on which side of the fence viewers sit on.

Although Mongraal is one of the best players that Fortnite has seen till now, his trio fell short of qualifying for this season's FNCS by one point due to a sudden disconnection.

With almost 4 million subscribers on Twitch, Mongraal is one of the youngest and the fastest growing streamers globally.

Mongraal claims "fastest reaction time in Fortnite" crown for himself

In the above clip, Mongraal is seen engaging in a firefight with two of his teammates in Fortnite. The fight looked very intense because the storm was growing smaller, and from the looks of it, that was probably the final circle.

Amidst the intense build battle that was going on, Mongraal and his teammates rotated to another spot and started building upwards. Once at a height, he aimed his sniper at his enemies at a distance and took the shot.

With the shot, he managed to knock down his enemies for a good while and then exclaimed that he had the fastest reaction time in Fortnite. However, two conclusions can be drawn from the footage. He's either terrific and has a swift reaction time, or he was plain lucky in this incident.

Advertisement

The internet, as usual, was left divided on this issue. Few believed that this was indeed a pog moment, while others felt that Mongraal got lucky in this Fortnite round.

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Advertisement

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

As mentioned before, it can still be either of the two scenarios. And readers can decide for themselves after seeing the video above.

Either way, the build battle was pretty impressive, and Mongraal is definitely a good player. Fastest reaction time or not, he knows how to handle himself in a game of Fortnite, and he's shown the world time and again that he's good at the game.