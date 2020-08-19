Fortnite: SypherPK accused of entitled behaviour, responds with a tweet

SypherPK, whose real name is Ali Hassan, is one of the most popular YouTube streamers right now.
The 24-year-old streamer is renowned for his Fortnite streams and has amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his streaming career. He is also famous for his educational commentary videos on various games, most notably Fortnite. A highly-skilled player, he is one of the remaining few who continue to stream Fortnite at a time when several pros are stepping aside from the game.
Despite his best efforts, a group of people were recently trying to find flaws in his streams, and SypherPK has now taken to Twitter to address the same:
Following accusations of being spoilt and entitled, SypherPK's tweets opened up a dialogue on the Fortnite streamer's content.
SypherPK and Fortnite: Entitled loyalist?
SypherPK is probably one of the few remaining online personalities who is constantly looking at new forms of content for his streams. For example, look at his frequent and insightful Fortnite streams.
The game has come in for a lot of criticism lately and though Sypher himself has admitted that he misses what Fortnite used to be, he reassured fans that he would not be quitting Fortnite. This kind of commitment is certainly praiseworthy and it's quite natural to respond to allegations of being called entitled.
In the aforementioned tweet, you can see that the group discussed how SypherPK's streams revolve around making a 'big thing of Fortnite' and that he behaves as a sort of 'teacher', with an apparent know-it-all attitude.
Keeping these comments in mind, SypherPK responded with a thought-provoking tweet:
Reactions online
SypherPK's tweets led to several responses from his fans and the rest of the online community, who commented on the same.
While some extended their support to him, others pointed out a few areas of criticism regarding his streams. A strong duality of opinion soon followed in the aftermath of his tweets.
Check out some of the reactions below:
As evident from the tweets above, the number of SypherPK supporters outweighed the haters, who seemingly could not make up their minds as to why exactly they dislike him so much.
This latest development is another indicator of the system of duality that exists on the internet, and how content creators are often subjected to the best and worst of both worlds.
Published 19 Aug 2020, 19:25 IST