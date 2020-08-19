Fortnite: SypherPK accused of entitled behaviour, responds with a tweet

SypherPK, whose real name is Ali Hassan, is one of the most popular YouTube streamers right now.

The 24-year-old streamer is renowned for his Fortnite streams and has amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his streaming career. He is also famous for his educational commentary videos on various games, most notably Fortnite. A highly-skilled player, he is one of the remaining few who continue to stream Fortnite at a time when several pros are stepping aside from the game.

Despite his best efforts, a group of people were recently trying to find flaws in his streams, and SypherPK has now taken to Twitter to address the same:

4 people trying their hardest to understand why they don’t like me.



Bless their hearts. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8yTi1M541n — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 18, 2020

Following accusations of being spoilt and entitled, SypherPK's tweets opened up a dialogue on the Fortnite streamer's content.

SypherPK and Fortnite: Entitled loyalist?

SypherPK is probably one of the few remaining online personalities who is constantly looking at new forms of content for his streams. For example, look at his frequent and insightful Fortnite streams.

The game has come in for a lot of criticism lately and though Sypher himself has admitted that he misses what Fortnite used to be, he reassured fans that he would not be quitting Fortnite. This kind of commitment is certainly praiseworthy and it's quite natural to respond to allegations of being called entitled.

In the aforementioned tweet, you can see that the group discussed how SypherPK's streams revolve around making a 'big thing of Fortnite' and that he behaves as a sort of 'teacher', with an apparent know-it-all attitude.

Advertisement

Keeping these comments in mind, SypherPK responded with a thought-provoking tweet:

It’s truly just a hero villain cycle with some of these people. One day you’re great and when you become too great they want to tear you down. 🤷‍♂️ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 18, 2020

Reactions online

SypherPK's tweets led to several responses from his fans and the rest of the online community, who commented on the same.

While some extended their support to him, others pointed out a few areas of criticism regarding his streams. A strong duality of opinion soon followed in the aftermath of his tweets.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Reddit man 😂 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) August 18, 2020

reddit is the worst — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 18, 2020

think it’s cos most pros only interact in a world where everyone loves them like twitter or their stream, you guys actually get some criticism on reddit and seeing as the community is mainly 15 year olds it’s not surprising you can’t handle it — Noah (@Noah26237673) August 18, 2020

you’re beautiful inside and out. never forget it — dakotaz (@dakotaz) August 18, 2020

same guy different game — Fear (@Fe4r__) August 18, 2020

They’re redditors, of course they hate Fortnite. — Rolen (@RolenTheFirst) August 18, 2020

I’ve learned more from you about fortnite than any other creator I watch lmao people are just weird — Alexia 💗 (@alexiadvarela) August 18, 2020

Bruh imagine. I’d rather watch you then pros when the pros only talk abt winning and complain about things in the game where as you talk about different mechanics and do tips and tricks type vids and even just talk about ways to improve the game, your literally the best creator — killersnypez (@killersnypez1) August 18, 2020

As a 24 year old male who is also a full time content consumer, I can verify your content is top tier and always has been. You're a real role model for aspiring creators everywhere. Keep up the good work and make that bread bro. — Doctor Garrett Puma (@garrettpuma) August 18, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, the number of SypherPK supporters outweighed the haters, who seemingly could not make up their minds as to why exactly they dislike him so much.

This latest development is another indicator of the system of duality that exists on the internet, and how content creators are often subjected to the best and worst of both worlds.