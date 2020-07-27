SypherPK reveals that he's not quitting Fortnite

With several streamers voicing their displeasure against the current state of Fortnite, speculations arose regarding the future of the remaining few who were still active.

Lack of content, delays and persistent glitches seem to be the primary factors which have contributed to several professionals leaving the game lately. Moreover, the recent delay in the introduction of cars appears to have further aggravated the Fortnite community.

The latest streamer who was speculated to be quitting Fortnite is SypherPK, mainly due to his recent tweet which led to a plethora of rumours regarding his Fortnite future.

I've been thinking about this a ton but starting tomorrow my main focus on stream is going to be Warzone. I Will still play Fortnite to record daily Youtube content but during these few weeks while we wait for cars it's going to be pretty minimal.



Time to become a beast. 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

The tweet quickly trended all over social media with many speculating that it signified him officially stepping away from Fortnite to greener pastures, i.e. the world of Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, SypherPK, has issued a clarification in his latest video, regarding the matter, and putting the rumours to rest.

'I'm NOT quitting Fortnite.'

Throughout his latest 13 minute video, SypherPK addresses the rumours straight away and clarifies that he's not going anywhere, and has no intentions of quitting Fortnite.

He goes on to state what he exactly implied through his tweet:

After hearing that the cars got delayed and feeling like the next two weeks would be pretty minimal in terms of content, I decided that I was going to start playing less Fortnite this month, basically until the cars come out.

Rather than quitting the game entirely as it was speculated, his frequency of playing will merely reduce for the time being. He mentions that he will be playing around 1-2 hours of Fortnite with his subscribers still getting their daily dose of content.

The remainder of his day will focus on Warzone, as he will try to better his skills at the game.

Another primary reason behind his latest decision to focus on Warzone is the fact that most of his friends like NICKMERCS, CouRage and TimtheTatman have shifted over to the game.

Tim (L), Nickmercs (Top R) and CouRage (Bottom R)

He reiterates the fact that he was never entirely interested in the Fortnite competitive scene, with his emphasis being on providing fun content ranging from challenges to updates and 'wholesome, cool stuff' overall.

'I still like the game.'

SypherPK admits that playing Fortnite can tend to get a little lonely as most of his friends actively stream Warzone, hence he would be joining them until the cars update is rolled out. Reassuring his fans, he admits that he's certainly not abandoning the Fortnite community and still likes the game.

In an honest opinion, he wonders where all the players are as he lands at the Agency, a Fortnite hotspot. This prompts him to mention Warzone's skill-based matchmaking and the prospect of tougher lobbies as compared to Fortnite.

He also refers to his latest video on the Blitz LTM which made an appearance and wonders if Fortnite was using that as a template of trying out potential new updates.

SypherPK's not going anywhere

SypherPK highlights that how almost in every game, irrespective of where he lands, the number of people left for a competitive showdown is way too less, as compared to previous frenetic Battle Royales.

The issue of marauders and henchmen being overpowered is one possible theory in Fortnite Season 3. The video ends with a final assurance that SypherPK is not going anywhere and will continue to stream daily content.

I’m still uploading Fortnite daily chill! 😂 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 25, 2020

You can take a look at the video below, where SypherPK addresses rumours of him quitting Fortnite: