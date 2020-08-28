Fortnite: SypherPK's K/D ratio, total kills and other in-game stats

SypherPK is one of the most popular Fortnite creators. Although he owes much of his fame to the Fortnite community, he started streaming back in 2011. Initially, SypherPK used to stream games such as RuneScape, before moving on to Elder Scrolls in 2015.

It was only in 2017, the time Fortnite took over the Battle Royale scene, when people began to notice his superlative yet unorthodox skills. In 2018, he joined the Luminosity Gaming team.

Around this time, the title of the 'Trap King' was first bestowed upon SypherPK. Even today, where other players tend to use brute force, SypherPK is lethal for his uncanny shooting prowess and the ability to take out opponents by surprise. In this article, we look at SypherPK's Fortnite stats.

Fortnite: SypherPK in-game stats

According to Fortnite Tracker, SypherPK has played a total of 20,036 matches. Out of them, he has won 5,460, and has finished in the top-10 around 7,684 times. He has a K/D ratio of 6.79 with 99,043 kills, which translates to a win percentage of 27.30.

Image Credits: Fortnite Tracker

Out of these, 11,845 matches have been Solo. He boasts an even better K/D ratio of 7.79 in the Solo mode, with precisely 3,589 wins. You can see his stats below.

Image Credits: Fortnite Tracker

The one game mode SypherPK appears to despise the most is Duos, where he has only 703 wins with a win percentage of around 19.90, which is considerably less than what he manages in Solos and Squads. In Duos, SypherPK's K/D ratio is approximately 4.64, which is also a downgrade on what he fares in the other two modes.

Image Credits: Fortnite Tracker

Advertisement

He has better stats in Squads, where he has a win % of 25.1, with a K/D ratio of 6.19, and a total of 1,168 wins. As you can see, these stats are comprehensively better than what he manages in Duos.

Image Credits: Fortnite Tracker

In most games, it is not only the number of kills, but the way he gets them, which makes him one of the most lethal Fortnite players of all time.