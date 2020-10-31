Fortnite: SypherPK reveals actual OG Mythic Drum Gun

People have been going crazy when it comes to the Shadow Midas Drum Gun in Fortnite, which makes a spooky sound upon firing. It looks the same as the original Midas Drum Gun, but it's got a creepy purple appearance to match the theme of Fortnitemares.

However, people don't talk about the real Drum Gun in Fortnite. Let's take a look.

Which is the OG Drum Gun in Fortnite?

In a video, SypherPK spoke about a better gun in the game which can easily outdo the Drum Gun by a mile.

The gun in question here is the LMG, which was recently unvaulted in patch 14.00 of Fortnite.

Let's compare both weapons, stat by stat, and see for ourselves, which is better.

#1 Shadow Midas Drum Gun

The Shadow Midas Drum Gun is available in Fortnite during the Fortnitemares event. To obtain it, you'll have to eliminate Shadow Midas at The Ruins during this event. Although this weapon is decent, let's have a quick look at its stats.

The Shadow Midas Drum gun (Image Credits: Epic Games)

It's stats (Image Credits: Epic Games)

If you've gone through the stats of this gun carefully, you'll notice it has a reload time of 2.7s, which is pretty quick for any weapon. This rifle has a damage rating of 24 and a fire rate of 8.5. It also has a relatively small magazine of 40 bullets, but that again is a normal thing for an assault rifle.

#2 Light Machine Gun

However, when we compare this to the LMG, the results are somewhat surprising.

The Light Machine Gun (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Its stats (Image Credits: Epic Games)

When you look at the stats, even this weapon is an assault rifle. It comes in two variants, rare and epic. At the latter level, except for the rate of fire and the reload time, this gun outdoes the Midas Drum Gun by a good deal, making it deadlier.

If you've seen the video where SypherPK is using this gun, and if you somehow manage to obtain two copies of it, you're practically unstoppable. All you need to do is perfect those reload times, and you're all set.

The Light Machine Gun can be obtained from the Doom Henchmen guarding the vault. These henchmen carry the purple (epic quality) gun. You can get this firearm from Doom chests as well.