Fortnite: SypherPK wants a souvenir for himself in-game

SypherPK, a famous Fortnite specific content creator wants Epic Games to add a small souvenir dedicated to him into the game, in the form of a book.

Knowing that Epic Games always listens to the community, SypherPK voiced his opinion, and said that he wants something personalised added to the game. In a recent stream, he clarified that it was evident that Epic Games listened to the community. So, for all the effort that he put in as a content creator, he wants Epic Games to add a book for him in Fortnite. Players needn't be able to read the book. Just a book with the cover which he specified was all he wanted.

What does SypherPK want for himself in Fortnite?

In an old video, SypherPK had asked his followers what they wanted for the game. Now there were a lot of ideas ranging from a mythic boss at the weather station to a Stan Lee memorial. But, these ideas need a lot of effort. SypherPK wanted something simple for himself, and a small part of the community had the same idea of adding a book called "How to Win" to the weather station in Fortnite. This book is a throwback to the video series that he made previously, teaching people how to play Fortnite.

Adding a book to the game wouldn't be that difficult for the developers, as there are a lot of places where it could be placed.

This is a spot where sypherPK suggested the book be added. He said that adding the book to the game would indicate that Epic Games was listening to the voices of the Fortnite community.

To achieve this feat, the streamer had a few steps. He recently sent out a tweet with the hashtag #addthebook, and it doesn't end there.

To achieve the goal, sypherPK has requested people to share the Tweet, and make memes out of it, so that Epic Games sees the demand and makes necessary additions to Fortnite.

This won't be the first time that Fortnite will be adding a streamer specific item to the game, if they do add the book that is. Now, given the fact that Ninja already has his skin in the game, and that Lachlan is getting his own skin soon too, it wouldnt be overly far-fetched to picture SypherPK getting this meagre book added in his honor. It's not as complicated as building a skin to be honest.

If you think SypherPK deserves a souvenir in Fortnite, retweet the tweet given above, make those memes, and spread the word, so that Epic Games listens to the community like they tend to do, and gives the man what he truly deserves.