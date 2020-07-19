Fortnite: Teenager spends $20,000 in Twitch donations and bits, parents devastated

Twitch is one of the leading streaming platforms on the internet. Several gamers live stream their gameplay along with a host of other lifestyle content. While following a streamer on Twitch doesn't cost any money, subscribing to their channel does. You need to pay a certain amount of money to get access to exclusive emotes and other rewards.

Viewers are also allowed to make donations in the form of bits to their favourite streamer to support their streams and make it worth their while on the platform. Most of the popular streamers have loyal and dedicated fans who frequently donate on their streams.

Recently, a teenager spent $19,870.94 on donations on Twitch without taking the permission of his parents. The teenager donated to famous Fortnite player Tfue along with many others on the platform, and cleaned his mother's bank account.

Teenager's mother asks Reddit for help regarding Twitch donation

Her Reddit post garnered attention from a lot of Reddit users. Many people came forward to offer solutions such as asking the bank about the payment details so that the lady can get her hard-earned money back. Many bankers also explained the process of filing for a refund in the comments section.

“I contacted my bank as soon as I found out and they froze all of our accounts, and his debit card was canceled,” she said. “Unless I press charges against my son, they will not help as this is considered friendly fraud.” Source- Dot Esports.

Many streamers from Twitch reached out to the minor's mother. She quoted, "They all have been wonderful". Situations like these are tough to handle and require patience and critical thinking to solve them in real life.

