Fortnite: The ‘Battle Call’ emote has a secret feature that only works 0.5% of the time

The underwater mysteries aren't the only thing keeping players busy in Fortnite Season 3.

'Battle Call', a green rarity emote has a secret feature that most players have never seen.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Investigating the alleged 'secret' feature in the 'Battle Call' emote (Image Credits: FortStat)

Fortnite has always allowed players to express themselves on the Battlefield with the ‘emotes’ feature. The seasonal battle pass allows you to earn a handful of these jitterbugs after you reach the required level

However, if patience isn’t one of your virtues, you can always head over to the Fortnite item shop to instantly cop one for yourself.

These emotes in question are ideally a tool to keep the overall vibe of the game delectable. Players can choose to use them for a celebratory occasion in-game, during live-events, and after nailing the much-hyped ‘Victory Royale’.

While on the topic, you may want to check out the ‘Bhangra Boogie’ emote which is now available for free if you own an OnePlus device.

Players have experienced semioccasional inconsistency with a few emotes

Generally, an emote is expected to work the way it is showcased in your lobby or the item shop display section. It involves the character model going through a set of moves that will repeat every time you start emoting. However, a few lucky players have sporadically spotted hidden Easter eggs in some emotes.

Here are all the emotes that are currently known to have a secret feature attached to them

Battle Call

Howl

Slap Happy

Burpee

Snap

Busy

Advertisement

WATCH: 7 Emotes that contain secret Easter eggs

Fortnite: The ‘Battle Call’ emote has a secret feature that only works 0.5% of the times.

The ‘Battle Call’ emote fails 0.005% of the times, and it’s hilarious

Recently, a popular Fortnite data-miner, Lucas7Yoshi tweeted that the 200-vBucks emote has a very small chance of failing, and may make for a priceless moment if it ever happens.

Update:



the chance is in fact 0.5%



"FailChance":0.005



1 being 100%. https://t.co/azTOMyVfZ5 — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) July 8, 2020

However, given how millions across the world play Fortnite, it isn’t surprising to discover that many players have already captured the ‘rare’ moment online. Here is a clip of the emote failing, which ends up making a noise that, to say the least, is nothing close to a ‘Battle call’

WATCH: Fortnite ‘Battle Call’ emote failing

Epic has made a habit of promoting healthy ‘controversies’

The whereabouts of Midas from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 are still unknown (Image Credits: Epic Games)

While these Easter eggs are certain to keep the player base amused, they also actively act as a tool to get people talking about the game more often.

From Midas’ abrupt disappearance to a secret boat now floating around Fortnite Season 3 map, the game has always been cryptic. The game is open-ended, which sparks healthy discussions and debates that work in Epic Games’ favour for the most part.