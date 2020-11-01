Fortnite: The Top 5 most broken shotguns of all time

Shotguns in Fortnite Battle Royale have always been an etessential part of most weapon composition. Whether players are picking fights early or waiting for the last storm, a shotgun is always a necessity.

Gold Pump

Purple Pump

Blue Tac

Gold Tac

Green Tac

Purple Tac

Blue Pump

Grey Tac

Green Pump

Pickaxe

Grey Pump — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 7, 2019

The popularity of this weapon in Fortnite is because of its effectiveness in close range box fights. Out of all the shotguns in the game, there are a few which are all-time favorites. However, some shotguns had to be removed from Fortnite because of how broken they were.

For instance, the purpose of a shotgun is to win close-quartered fights; some of these shotguns in Fortnite did not serve that purpose. Instead, they were so broken that the community had to request Epic Games to remove them.

Top 5 Worst Shotguns in Fortnite

The Charge Shotgun is one of the weapons which have now been Vaulted after a long time. Epic Games has also recently given a slight buff to the Combat Shotgun. Amidst all this, the Pump Shotgun continues to dominate the meta in Fortnite.

There are several types of shotguns in Fortnite, From the Tactical Shotgun to the Double Barrell Shotgun, a proper ranking system is necessary. Out of all these, the following five stand out as the worst shotguns in Fortnite.

Advertisement

The Drum Shotgun - Perhaps one of the worst guns in the history of Fortnite. The Drum Shotgun had only three variants, common, uncommon, and Rare. Several players complained about how the Drum Shotgun did very little damage. Epic Games tried to fix it, but the community just did not take to it.

Fortnite has never been this broken. Im not talking about ballers, im talking about fucking shit fps cus 1920, fucking FOV HELLO? Turbo build doesnt work, the "edit delay fix" works half the time. My shotgun doesnt shoot??? Make chest 100% spawnrate like hello??????????????????? — Nymach (@Nymachy) April 29, 2019

With a maximum DPS of 200, the Rare variant of the Drum Shotgun was still usable in Fortnite. Although the reload time and the bullet spread made it one of the most broken guns in Fortnite.

Image Credits - Epic Games

Common Pump Shotgun - Nickmercs once mentioned in a Tweet how the Common Pump Shotgun is below the Pickaxe when it comes to damage output in Fortnite. In a list, he ranked the best shotguns in Fortnite on their effectiveness.

Image Credits - Sportskeeda

Incidentally, numerous other streamers, content creators, and players prefer a Rare/Uncommon Charge Shotgun over a Common Pump. The Pump becomes most effective in it's Epic and Legendary Variants.

Image Credits - Epic Games

Advertisement

Common Tactical Shotgun - the common variant of the Tactical Shotgun has been heavily criticized in Fortnite. However, the Legendary Tactical Shotgun is quite impressive with 83 Damage and 124.5 DPS.

Famous players like SypherPK, Nickmercs, Dr DisRespect expressed their views about the poor state of the Common and Rare Tactical Shotgun.

The Double Barrel Shotgun - this one only holds two bullets at a time, which makes it quite tricky to use in Fortnite. Players have to be spot on with their aim, as missing the first shot might cost them the match. Simultaneously, there are only two variants for this shotgun, Epic, and Legendary.

Image Credits - Epic Games

While the DPS of the Epic Double Barrel Shotgun is at 216.6, the reload speed and mag size makes it unpopular in Fortnite. Similarly, the fire rate on this shotgun is relatively quick. Thus, if players are using this, they have to be extremely accurate. This is one of the reasons why the Double Barrel Shotgun has a low pick rate in Fortnite.

The Heavy Shotgun - The Heavy Shotgun was unvaulted, and the Rare Heavy Shotgun was introduced by Epic Games in the Spy Games LTMs. During the Spy Games event in Chapter 2, Season 2, this was only available in the Operation game modes.

Although this weapon has three variants, none of them were ever popular in Fortnite. This was because the Heavy Shotgun has a low DPS and high reload time. Players naturally tend to take the Tac Shotgun or the Pump over this weapon. Nevertheless, the overall opinion of the Fortnite community ranks this shotgun as one of the most broken ones in the game.