Fortnite is celebrating Halloween in style with its new Fortnitemares: Midas Revenge update. With the inclusion of several new weapons, cosmetics, and a new game mode, Fortnite is progressing through Season 4 quickly. Needless to say, numerous fans and players have expressed their varied opinions about all these changes in Fortnite.

The Charge Shotgun Will Get Vaulted In Tonights Update!

Via: @HYPEX #Fortnite — FNLeaksAndPolls (Follows Back) (@FNLeaksAndPolls) October 21, 2020

The Shadow Zombie mechanic helps players return to the game after dying as a part of Midas' Revenge. This has sparked a lot of controversy in Fortnite. For instance, players are now thinking of it like its a Gulag mechanic from Call Of Duty Warzone. However, it is not entirely similar to that. In fact, this mode seems like a pretty neat idea to foreshadow a Gulac mechanic in the future.

Also read - Fortnite: How to catch the Midas Fish

Epic Games vaulted Charge Shotgun in Fortnite in v14.40 Update

CHARGE SHOTGUN VAULTED LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dQ2Gk5ghrn — 1% Kiwiz (@Kiwiz) October 21, 2020

Thus, while players are enjoying their time after death as a Casper-the-unfriendly ghost, it is essential to notice the changes in the loot pool. For instance, several new weapons have been added in keeping with the Halloween theme. Nevertheless, the Charge Shotgun is one of the weapons which has now been Vaulted after a long time.

The Charge Shotgun has been a steady weapon that has always faced criticism. However, numerous players prefer the charge mechanic of this gun over the Pump Shotgun or the Combat Shotgun. Epic Games though, have taken the opportunity to vault Charge Shotguns. An email sent to content creators read as follows.

Advertisement

“Loot Pool Changes : Trick or Treat Edition"

"We're vaulting the Charge Shotgun; let us know how this changes your play. Ghoulish weapons have returned to aid in the shadowy showdown. Soar through the skies like a witch, while those with a sweet tooth will find new treats quite enticing. More super-powers are rotating in, so put those fists up!”

From the looks of it, Epic Games wants to maintain the mythic-driven-meta by adding more mythic weapons into the mix. It is also vital to ensure that mythic weapons like Dr Doom's Mystical Bomb have been removed from the competitive modes, as well as FNCS. Nevertheless, with respect to weapons, the vaulting of the Charge Shotgun means fewer options for players to choose from, not to forget how the Combat Shotgun was nerfed recently.

Fans and players took to Twitter to both criticize and praise this move by Epic. While several mentioned how the Tactical Shotgun should make a return, others debated that the Charge Shotgun was one of the few consistent weapons. Instead of nerfing the gun, Epic has decided to vault it. With the inclusion of a new game mechanism, several new weapons, and a new upcoming concert, Fortnite has now officially kicked off the Halloween celebration.

Also read - Where is the Suit Lab in Fortnite Season 4 - Stark Industry Iron Man Suit Up emote Location