Fortnite: Top 5 most-fun creative maps of 2020

The creative mode in Fortnite has given the community a lot of tools to play around with and get creative when it comes to maps. Players can let their imagination run wild with the amount of tools they have at their disposal, using the base map that Epic Games has made for this title.

Using the creative mode, gamers have come up with maps to help others get better with their aim. And it's not restricted to aim training, as the community has devised entirely new ways of playing Fortnite.

Top five creative maps in Fortnite

#1 Pop's Prison Escape

This map is an extensive prison escape map, full of interlocking rooms in an old castle. Players must solve puzzles and gradually escape the castle and into the outside world through these rooms. It's an entirely different take on the usual battle royale that Fortnite is.

Map Code : 0893-8977-9494

#2 Lordy Labyrinth

Second on this list is probably the most elaborate map for hide and seek that Fortnite has seen to date. It's an amazingly crafted map and serves as a wonderful alternative to the run and gun style that this game usually supports. However, if you're up for a challenge, it can be used for a grueling death match run too.

Map Code: 1991-9282-9857

#3 ATV Race

As the name suggests, this map is a race track for players to drive around in buggies. This map in Fortnite has multiple lanes and includes many traps and specials to make it chaotic and fun. It stands out as one of those maps where creators have gone all out while using every tool that Fortnite has to offer.

Map Code: 1330-3984-1519

#4 Super Smash Bros

This map is a recreation of the world in the popular game, Super Smash Bros. There's a lot of detail that has gone into planning and designing it. While this is not the best rendition of the original, it's still fun. And this is probably the most the community could achieve with all the tools available on Fortnite.

Map Code: 8971-2011-5589

#5 Roller Coaster Escape

Parkour meets Escape Rooms is what this game type is all about. The rooms are laid out in the sky, creating a roller coaster-esque scene where you need to go about clearing the puzzles as you progress through the rooms. It's a very creative map, which offers a refreshing mental challenge.

Map Codes: 1036-8889-6703