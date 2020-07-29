Fortnite: Top 5 rarest back blings in 2020

With Fortnite’s user base being so vast, fans struggle to choose a character that stands out. There are a wide range of cosmetics that the game offers, such as character skins, wraps and back blings. A back bling is a backpack-like object that can be attached to the character’s back.

There are different types of back blings, some with elaborate design features that are typically related to a skin. Others can be plain, but still allow gamers to show off their character and how long they have been playing Fortnite. Of course, back blings are purely aesthetic, and offer no advantage to players.

Credit: microsoft.com

Further, as back blings are typically attached with skins, they are rotated even less often than some other cosmetics. In this article, we look at the five rarest back blings that users can acquire in 2020.

Fortnite: Rarest back blings in the game this year

Insignia

Credit: reddit.com

The Insignia is a black shield with an elegant golden lines design. This back bling is very rare, and was only available to players from parts of China. It was the result of a collaboration between Epic and Tencent, and players had to unlock it by successfully inviting friends to Tencent’s Wegame platform. The latter had to then partake in ten hours of gameplay to obtain this item.

Telemetry

Credit: progameguides.com

The Telemetry back bling resembles a simple red and white backpack with a strap through its middle. It was available as part of the Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle, which makes it quite a rare item. This is because most players will not be willing to buy a new console only to get their hands on a somewhat regular back bling. Regardless, it is an uncommon item to possess.

Penguin

Credit: progameguides.com

Like the Insigna shield, the Penguin back bling was also released as part of the collaboration between Tencent's WeGame platform and Epic. This back bling resembles a cute penguin with a purple muffler, and can only be unlocked once the friends you have invited on the platform register ten hours of Fortnite gameplay. In a way, that makes this even rarer than the Insignia offering.

Response Unit

Credit: fortniteskins.net

The response unit is a green and black recon backpack that has a knob on the side. It was released in March 2019, and is particularly rare. There are two ways to obtain it, but you can get it for free along with a new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, 1060, 1050 Ti or 1050 graphics card for desktops and/or laptops.

Credit: variety.com

It was later released as part of the reflex outfit in the Fortnite item shop. Regardless, the response unit is one of the rarest back blings in the game and has appeared in the store only a handful of times.

The Squire/Royal Shield

Credit: fortniteskins.net

Back in Season 2 of Fortnite, many different shields were introduced for users who had purchased the Battle Pass for that season. The Squire shield was available at Tier 1, while the Royal shield got unlocked at Tier 21.

Both shields are identical, with only specific dimensional differences. They are both blue and white, with a castle outline in the background and a red emblem in the center. As there weren’t as many users who had the Battle Pass back then, these two shields are as rare as back blings can get!