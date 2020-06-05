Fortnite: How to unblock the game

Here's how to unblock Fortnite at public places like schools, offices etc.

Fortnite is a popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games.

Fortnite Battle Royale has a huge fan base in the gaming community. The game initially released in 2017 and attracted a lot of attention from gamers, all across the globe. Slowly, it became one of the greatest battle royale games of all time.

Fortnite is free to play and the developers, Epic Games add fresh content to the game at a regular basis. Regular updates keep the players hooked to the game. The cosmetics and the funny in-game emotes are a treat to any gamer. These cosmetics allow a player to customize in game characters.

Apart from the marvellous things that Epic Games has achieved with Fortnite. The game has a large audience of small 9-year-olds as well. As the game features a non-violent approach , many parents do not restrict their kids to enjoy this game as well.

Apart from the gameplay, the visual aspect of the game is fantastic. The quality of the in-game lights and colours make the game stand out in a very unique fashion.

However, there are some gamers who would love to play Fortnite at their schools, office or somewhere else to spend some chill time. But that is not possible at most of the places as the Fortnite servers are blocked by the organisation at that place.

But there is a very simple bypass to this system that is given below.

How to unblock and play Fortnite?

#1 Download and install any Free Virtual Private Network(VPN) into your computer or the device you want to play the game in.

#2 After installing the VPN, connect to any server which has less latency and fast speed.

#3 Open the game, now you will notice you can play the game without any interference.

