Who has the most kills in Fortnite?

Fortnite is getting competitive day by day. After the inclusion of the Esports scenario in this game, players started taking the game seriously. Every player started honing their skills to become relevant and get kills. This led to the abomination of the new players from the island as they couldn’t keep up with others’ skills.

Fortnite wasn’t always this skill enriched. When the game first came out in 2017, players didn’t even bother building and took it as a waste of time and materials. However, when the professional players started using the building staircase to heaven or 4x4 builds to protect them. The player base understood how underrated the building mechanic was in the game and that feature started evolving gradually.

Today, Fortnite has one of the largest player base, with those ranging from skilled to non-skilled casual players. However, out of sheer curiosity, irrespective of whether the players are professional or not, they would want to know who has achieved the most kills or eliminations in Fortnite.

Who has the most kills/eliminations in Fortnite?

The player who has the most kills goes by an in-game name of ‘BH nixxxay’ and he has 222,522 kills to his name. He is not a professional player. He is a Twitch streamer and has a YouTube channel of his own which has 5k Subscribers. The Canadian player boasts an impressive 8.89 Kill to death ratio and has over 8,393 wins in Fortnite. His statistics seem even better when he’s playing the duo mode of the game and his kill to death ratio jumps to 9.56 with a win ration of over 28% in the aforementioned mode.

His remarkable style of playing and his sense of adaptability under pressure situations are truly marvelous. However, he didn't become a Fortnite success overnight, having spent almost 140 days and 8 hours playing the game.

Top 5 players who have the most kills in Fortnite are:

BH nixxxay - 222,522 kills Mixer Ship - 208,899 kills Rдnger - 156,730 kills FaZe Replays - 154,257 kills semm1234 - 144,629 kills

(Statistics Source: Fortnite Tracker)

