Fortnite: Wild Gunner skin price, images and review

Wild Gunner Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite makes some of the best skins in the world of cosmetics. Since its inception, it has introduced so many different ways of incorporating cosmetics as weapon skins, contrail cosmetics, vehicle skins and many more.

The free-to-play game surprises us every day with its exclusive emotes and cosmetics. If we compare the older skins to the current ones in Fortnite, one can instantly recognize the difference between them.

Earlier, skins were just a way to look different in a video game, but Fortnite has taken that aspect to a whole new level. We saw lasers, VFX and other eye-catching designs being rolled out by the developers. Their innovative approach in every sphere of the game is a truly remarkable quality to have, especially when talking about one of the top video game makers of all time.

The game has a different set of skins for everybody. It suits different tastes, preferences, genders and also has banana skins to make players look completely different from one another.

Recently, a new Uncommon Skin named as the Wild Gunner popped up in the Item Store. Let us now engross ourselves into what that skin is all about.

Images of the Wild Gunner skin in Fortnite

Wild Gunner Skin in Fortnite

Wild Gunner Skin in Fortnite (Courtesy:Pro Game Guild)

The gameplay of Wild Gunner skin

Review of the Wild Gunner Skin

The skin costs 800 V-bucks and it has a very chilled vibe about it. The red sunglasses make it very unique. The bullets chain around its waist makes it look very cool and unique. His description says "Embrace your Wild Side" which suggests the character being very calm but he unravels his true form when he lands on the island.

All in all, the skin represents a very relaxed player who goes on a rampage, once unleashed. So if you are a player, who believes in his principles, go grab him and have fun on the island.

Also, don't forget to support your favourite creator by putting their creator codes while buying the items from the shop.

