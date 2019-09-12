Fortnite update: A new map in the forthcoming season?

Fortnite Battle Royale (Image Credit: Epic Games' website)

Epic Games had officially released the new Fortnite v10.30 notes yesterday. Locations including Greasy Grove and Prison were brought back to the popular Battle Royale game through the update alongside Moisty Palms. Popular Fortnite Battle Royale data miner Lucas, who is widely known by his Twitter name Lucas7yoshi, had tweeted a set of 12 new locations that are set to be added to the game in the future. Lucas tweeted on September 11, 2019:

New Location/POI tag's added:



BeachyBlufs

CampCod

CreativeIsland

DirtyDocks

FrenzyFarm

HollyHedges

LazyLake

MountainMedow

PowerPlant

SlurpySwamp

SunnyShores

WeepingWoods

Since the number of locations that are speculated to be added to the Fortnite Battle Royale gameplay in the forthcoming updates or seasons is more, one could assume that there might be an introduction of an entirely new map to spice things up given the kind of criticism Epic has been getting apropos of Fortnite from the community.

"Gonna go ahead and say a new map is likely, or at least a massively changed one. Kinda proof is in the reply to this" Lucas had added.

Besides, Lucas7yoshi had also put out an image containing the data related to the new locations with a mention of Athena in it. Athena is expected to be a concept that would sum up the narrative that had unfolded in Fortnite Battle Royale across seven seasons in the forthcoming one. this might be a concept born out of an idea to break the monotony in the game.

A screenshot containing data about the new locations (Image credit: Lucas7yoshi, Twitter)

"I think a new map is coming at the very end of this season, or more likely next season. Everything seems to be culminating into a grand finale. A love letter to the last 10 seasons" a twitter user had commented and it seems pragmatic to thus expect a new map in the forthcoming season, likewise.

