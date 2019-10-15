Fortnite Update: All about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 and the Battle Pass trailer that leaked

Number 87 appeared beside the blackhole on Fortnite's stream

Epic Games brought the curtains down on Fortnite Season X with an unexpected end by completely shutting the game off. The devs of the popular battle royale game wiped out all their official tweets except the one that linked followers to the live stream of 'The End' event and blanked out all their official social media handles including Twitch, Instagram and Discord.

Given that data miners on various social platforms had already been leaking information about Fortnite Season 11, the blacking out of the game was unexpected. While many amongst the Fortnite-playing community were suspecting this unusual shut down to be the end of Fortnite or that the game has been hacked, popular leakers on Twitter came to their rescue and put out every little piece of information they decoded.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1

Players who were hooked on to the stream for hours might have noticed that the numbers 11, 146, 15, 62, 87, 14, 106, 2, 150, 69, 146, 15, 36, 2,176, 8, 160, 6 and 5 had appeared on the screen next to the black hole. Twitter leaker AAOBI (@Thooming) had matched these numbers to the Visitor Audio transcript and decoded it to be "I was not alone. Others are outside the loop. This was not calculated. The zero point is now inevitable."

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 leaks

According to leakers online, the new season will include better graphics, ability to swim, fish, carry downed teammates, new cosmetics and finally, an all-new map after two years.

This is the map I talked about earlier!! 🔥🔥🔥



(The colors will, of course, look better than this!) https://t.co/4Lk520KFoZ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 14, 2019

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1's Battle Pass trailer was leaked online on October 15, 2019, and gave the community a glimpse of the game's new outlook and features, although there's no information about the downtime as yet.

