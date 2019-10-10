Fortnite Update: All you need to know about the leaked Halloween skins for Fortnitemares 2019

Fortnitemares (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games' popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, is all set conclude Season X and kickstart the forthcoming 11th season. With the new season expected to go live on Sunday, October 13, 2019, data miners have already begun putting out leaks apropos of Fortnitemares 2019.

What is Fortnitemares 2019?

Fortnitemares was introduced as a Fortnite Save the World event on October 26, 2017. It was later introduced into Fortnite Battle Royale through the version 6.20 patch update. The event introduced various reactive cosmetics including costume sets and pickables that were centred around Halloween. Here's a glimpse of Fortnitemares 2018 -

What's in store for Fortnitemares 2019?

Data miners on social media channels including Twitter and Reddit have already begun putting out details about the costumes in store for the event. Popular whistleblower Hypex- Fortnite Leaks & News had tweeted the code names of a few upcoming Halloween skins that might be a part of Fortnitemares 2019 on September 27, 2019. The tweet contained the costume code names for nine costumes including five male and four female sets as follows -

Skull Trooper Neon - Male

Gangster Monster - Male

Ghoul Trooper - Male

Cuddle Team Dark - Female

The Dark One - Male

Slurp Creature - Male

Wraith - Female

Pale spooky - Female

Modern Witch - Female

When will Fortnitemares 2019 go live?

Given that Fortnite Season 11 is expected to go live on October 13, 2019, the Halloween events within the game could be anticipated to roll out on the last week of October 2019. Hypex- Fortnite Leaks & News has also mentioned that according to the data available to them, Epic Games has 'set' the date as October 31, 2019, as of now.

There will be a Halloween Bundle coming out on October 31 called "Minty"! it might be out before that but that's the date that epic set for it for now! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 26, 2019

