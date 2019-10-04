Fortnite update: Changes to matchmaking, bots, controls and The Combine

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 04 Oct 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games had recently announced that their popular battle royale game, Fortnite's ongoing Season X will be extended by a week to be live until October 13, 2019. The free-to-play battle royale game has now brought in a few changes to matchmaking, bots, controls and The Combine.

Fortnite Battle Royale's new blog explained all the details of the update. Fortnite's official Twitter account on October 3, 2019, read -

We have a lot to share!



Check out our blog post for updates on matchmaking, bots, the new control settings, and The Combine: https://t.co/GEz5wWOumS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 3, 2019

New Matchmaking System in Fortnite Battle Royale, Creative and Save The World

The new matchmaking system had been rolled out only to a few regions for the solo mode until now, however, the same for duos mode is expected to go live later this week, according to the Fortnite's blog on updates.

It was also mentioned that Epic Games is aware of the discussions apropos of the fairness in teaming up across platforms and have assured that the new matchmaking system accounts for various skill levels across different platforms and control inputs, and group players of similar skill levels together.

Besides, the fact that Epic aims at making gameplay in Fortnite a lot fairer and that they will take "appropriate action" against players who smurf was also among the highlights.

Also read- Fornite update: All you need to know about the v10.40.1 patch notes

Bots in Fortnite Battle Royale, Creative and Save The World

The official blog by Epic Games also answered a few FAQs apropos of Bots being added to the game and it highlighted that Bots are ought to be added to help players hone their skills.

Once Bots are added to the game, in a case where players are defeated by Bots, they will be spectating other human players and not the Bots. If they are the last human player to survive, the match would end. Players will not be able to party up with Bots, however, Epic has mentioned that they're looking into a vs Bot mode wherein players can feature in a match entirely with Bots.

Advertisement

Yet, Bots can't yet ride vehicles or do 90s and it is also important to note that Bots will not be in Fortnite Creative.

Updates on The Combine and the new controller settings in Fortnite Battle Royale, Creative and Save The World

Epic Games received a lot of criticism for removing the L3 spam or the Left Trigger Spam on controllers last week. The official blog clarified that players could go back to their previous controller sensitivity settings, although Epic recommended giving the new settings a try.

Besides, Epic also announced that The Combine will be retained as a core mode to Fortnite Battle Royale for the foreseeable future.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news, PUBG news and other Esports news.