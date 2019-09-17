Fortnite update: Championship Series Leaderboard standings

Fortnite (Source: Epic Games)

Season X of the Fortnite Championship Series is all set to conclude with the final Championship League set to take place on Friday, the 20th of September 2019.

The finals of this tournament will be a stay-at-home one unlike LAN tournaments in the Fortnite World Cup.

The format of the game is such that 32 trios from each region will be picked following five weeks of open leagues and their placement in the heat.

The final week of the open league has now concluded leaving just the heats and the Grand Finals to take place from Friday, September 20, 2019, through Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Zone-wise Series leaderboards

The 5 top-scoring trios from each zone are given below along with the points they have garnered.

Asia

OPGG_faxFox, T1 Sexyboy and I STAN Peterpan: 1775 points WGS JAG, WGS Horde and WGS_Qoo: 1750 points T1 SinOoh, T1 Envy. and T1 Peterpan: 1250 points Newbee_13, Newbee_14 and Newbee_520: 1125 points Paengdol, GallaxyPK and OPGG_Aimhero_o: 1100 points

Brazil

ToxSpamPiumPium, xOwNSpamPiumPium and K1ngSpamPiumPium: 1650 points masterere, c9 drakoNz and C9 blackoutz: 1625 points Pulgaboy, zotieboy and Barboysa: 1500 points SNG Refletz, SNG Faah and SNG King: 1457 points REDSnow, RED Avlr and RED technoviking: 1450 points

Europe

FaZe Mongrall, mitr0 and NRG benjyfishy: 2400 points G2 Tohak, hREDS BELAEU and Kaxie: 1650 points Gambit.fwexY, Gambit.letw1k3 and Secret_Domentos: 1375 points Solary Airwaks, LeStream Vato and Solary Nikof: 1300 points elokratz, E11 Klusia and Th0masHD: 1250 points

Middle East

POWER FHD, POWER Yonx and POWER Nm7: 1875 points DiE Sane, iiUniit and BROOK ahaha: 1475 points SAM Prime_, SAM Flame_ and SAM Hunter: 1375 points AlterEgo.KLOPZ, AlterEgo.FlowSAW and AlterEgo Feezle: 1125 points RRQ Lyn, RRQ danielbieje and RRQ ishawshanks: 1075 points

Oceania

Gooboz, Link and worthy ll: 2150 points x2Twins Jordan, x2Twins Jesse and volx: 1950 points forbes, sync. and E s h z: 1500 points Jynx., mrfreshasian and Prallel Rel: 1375 points serpennt, hype iwnl and colt: 1325 points

North America East

SEN Bugha, RS clarityG and STRETCH: 1875 points Envy Bucke, SEN Animal and SEN Aspect.: 1425 points TSM_Cloud, Ghost thwifo- and Ghost Snood: 1375 points MSF Clix, LZR Crimz and MSF Spades: 1300 points E11 Grazca, Ajay and E11 daxor.: 1250 points

North America West

Mazer Tfue, Mazer Mongraal and Mazer Bugha: 2125 points ThaiTanks, Thomuss_ and wavyjacob: 1725 points Parallel Tyvan, KNG Maken1x and Parallel Frapai: 1525 points 100T Arkhram1x, Bloom Falconer and TSM.Vinny1x: 1325 points cloud9 snow, 100T Kyzui and VICAROS: 1325 points

As the overall leaderbord of the series suggests, Europe, Oceania and North America West are the three top scoring regions. Fans can thus look forward to seeing a tough fight between NA West and Europe in their pool while Oceania dominate the Asia-Middle East-Oceania pool.

The Grand Finals will be live streamed on Twitch, YouTube and fortnite.com/watch form 1:00 pm EST on Friday, September 20, 2019.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news, PUBG news and other Esports news.