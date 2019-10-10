Fortnite update: Daily News Roundup

Aarthi Venkatesh

10 // 10 Oct 2019, 20:19 IST

The countdown for the rocket launch (Image: EntoYT)

Epic Games, the developers of the popular free-to-play Battle Royale game Fortnite, are expected to conclude season X and roll out the all-new Season 11 on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The new season is expected to have a completely new map and a lot of other in-game features in store for fans across the globe. Here's a news round-up of the information about the game that was put out today.

How to get the new White Style Scientist Skin in Fortnite Battle Royale?

The White Style Scientist Skin could now easily be obtained by performing a few tasks within the game. To get the skin for free, one has to collect all visitor recordings, enter a new match, travel to Dusty Depot and interact with the main console present there. According to popular Twitter whistleblower ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks, all the recordings will now play in the right order and players will be receiving the style skin without any issues.

It is now possible to obtain the White Style for the Scientist skin. Here's what you need to do:



- Collect all Visitor Recordings

- Go in a new round & interact with the main console in Dusty Depot



Now all recordings will play in the correct order and you'll receive the style! pic.twitter.com/3HilQi5oe4 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2019

The downtime for Fortnite Season 11

The rocket at Dusty (Image: EntoYT)

The countdown for the rocket launch at Dusty Depot in Fortnite Battle Royale went live a few days ago. According to the countdown, the event will take place at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Given that the new season is expected to go live on October 13, 2019, and that Epic has not teased it yet, there is a possibility of rolling out the new season without teasing it. As gauged by ShiinaBR on Twitter, there is a fair chance for the devs to begin downtime for the new season while most players are already playing the game.

I just thought about something: What if Fortnite WON'T post any teasers for the new Season this time?



They'll most likely release Season 11 directly after the live event as a "Shadowdrop", so many players will already be in the game and ready to play so no teasers are needed. 👀 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 7, 2019

Leaked Halloween Skins for Fortnitemares

Fortnitemares was introduced as a Fortnite Save the World event on October 26, 2017. It was later introduced into Fortnite Battle Royale through the version 6.20 patch update. The event introduced various reactive cosmetics including costume sets and pickables that were centered around Halloween. Data miners have put out the code names of 9 leaked skins including five male and four female skins and according to Hypex - Fortnite Leaks & News' Twitter page, the following skins are likely to be rolled out as part of the event:

Skull Trooper Neon - Male

Gangster Monster - Male

Ghoul Trooper - Male

Cuddle Team Dark - Female

The Dark One - Male

Slurp Creature - Male

Wraith - Female

Pale spooky - Female

Modern Witch - Female

