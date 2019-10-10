Fortnite update: Daily News Roundup
Epic Games, the developers of the popular free-to-play Battle Royale game Fortnite, are expected to conclude season X and roll out the all-new Season 11 on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The new season is expected to have a completely new map and a lot of other in-game features in store for fans across the globe. Here's a news round-up of the information about the game that was put out today.
How to get the new White Style Scientist Skin in Fortnite Battle Royale?
The White Style Scientist Skin could now easily be obtained by performing a few tasks within the game. To get the skin for free, one has to collect all visitor recordings, enter a new match, travel to Dusty Depot and interact with the main console present there. According to popular Twitter whistleblower ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks, all the recordings will now play in the right order and players will be receiving the style skin without any issues.
The downtime for Fortnite Season 11
The countdown for the rocket launch at Dusty Depot in Fortnite Battle Royale went live a few days ago. According to the countdown, the event will take place at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Given that the new season is expected to go live on October 13, 2019, and that Epic has not teased it yet, there is a possibility of rolling out the new season without teasing it. As gauged by ShiinaBR on Twitter, there is a fair chance for the devs to begin downtime for the new season while most players are already playing the game.
Leaked Halloween Skins for Fortnitemares
Fortnitemares was introduced as a Fortnite Save the World event on October 26, 2017. It was later introduced into Fortnite Battle Royale through the version 6.20 patch update. The event introduced various reactive cosmetics including costume sets and pickables that were centered around Halloween. Data miners have put out the code names of 9 leaked skins including five male and four female skins and according to Hypex - Fortnite Leaks & News' Twitter page, the following skins are likely to be rolled out as part of the event:
- Skull Trooper Neon - Male
- Gangster Monster - Male
- Ghoul Trooper - Male
- Cuddle Team Dark - Female
- The Dark One - Male
- Slurp Creature - Male
- Wraith - Female
- Pale spooky - Female
- Modern Witch - Female
