Fortnite Update: Data miners share leaked Halloween skins before v11.1 update

The new Ghoul Trooper outfit on Fortnite (Image credit: HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News, Twitter)

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite Battle Royale, are all set to take the version 11.1 patch live. The patch will be the first post the historic shut down of the game and the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 1, and is expected to be released later today. Ahead of version 11.1 patch update's release, data miners on various social media have begun sharing the leaked Halloweek skins that are expected to roll out with the patch.

Leaked Halloween Skins in Fortnite Battle Royale

According to Thooming aka AAOBI - Fortnite Leaks / News on Twitter, ten new Halloween skins might go live on Fortnite, and here's a list of all of them:

Big Mouth

Chaos Agent (w/ additional styles)

Delirium

Teef

Skull Trooper (RETURNING)

Ghoul Trooper (RETURNING)

Dark Rex (w/ additional styles)

Dark Tricera Ops (w/ additional styles

Jawbreaker

Wraith

Popular data miner s1I0x tweeted on October 22, 2019 a screen recording of the first and the second encrypted Halloween Skins on Fortnite. s1I0x also added that the skins' matching back bling could not be traced.

Renowned Fortnite data miner Hypex along with Kleinmike have also put out an image that consolidates all the Halloween skins, items and cosmetics that would hit Fortnite post the version 11.1 update

All the Halloween Skins that would roll out in Fortnite this year (Image Hypex and Kleinmike)

A Twitter leaker also shared a screen recording that contained all the leaked skins from the 11.1 update that would roll out today.

All leaked skins this update! pic.twitter.com/R58N5iefj9 — Makks - Fortnite Leaks (@MakksBR) October 22, 2019

Apart from these, a new zombified emote is also expected to hit the game and Hypex shared a video of the same on Twitter:

