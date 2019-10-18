Fortnite Weekly Roundup:

Fortnite

Fortnite Season X has concluded and Epic Games has now launched Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 with an all-new map. From the entire game collapsing into a black hole to Ninja and Dr. DisRespect nitpicking each other on Twitter, this past week has been one of the most eventful weeks for Fortnite Battle Royale and here is a glimpse for fans to catch up, all at once.

Fortnite Season X's 'TheEnd'

Fortnite Season X's concluding event, 'The End', saw the rocket at Dusty Depot getting launched. Alongside that, multiple other rockets were seen in Fortnite's skyline and following the conclusion of 'The End,' the entire game blanked out into a black hole, leaving the Fortnite-playing community completely stunned.

Fans think Fortnite has ended

The game stayed blanked out for hours and Epic Games had taken down all posts from their social media and their official webpage. This pushed fans to think that the game has ended and that they would perhaps never get to play the most popular free-to-play battle royale game ever again. Some were even spreading rumors that the game got hacked. However, data miners came to the rescue of confused fans and cleared the air of all misconceptions by putting out decoded data

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 and the new additions

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 was finally launched post the blackout that lasted for about a day and a half on October 15, 2019. The chapter 2 season 1 brought along a bunch of new features and a new map after two years. Players will now be able to swim, fish and row within Fortnite and the new map/world looks "stunningly beautiful" according to popular streamer Ninja Belvins.

The new Fortnite map

Ninja and Dr. DisRespect nitpick over Fortnite

Ninja tweeted on October 18, 2019, about him taking a lot of time and practicing tunneling while he was "grinding duo WC matches w/ Reverse." He added "I was feeling rusty so I went in to creative and playground to practice and it felt REALLY REALLY clunky. Almost like my Sens was different for building somehow. Anyone else or jus[t] me[?]"

Popular Twitch star Dr. DisRispect did not miss this chance to nitpick on Ninja and went on to comment "I actually have been enjoying the game recently after the Fortnite 2 update. If you don’t enjoy the game, stop playing and roasting it all the time." To this, ninja replied stating that he usually loves the doc's tweets but that one was a "stretch"

I actually have been enjoying the game recently after the Fortnite 2 update. If you don’t enjoy the game, stop playing and roasting it all the time. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) October 18, 2019

.