Fortnite update: Everything about the Party Hub

Epic Games' magnum opus Fortnite's mobile version recently got a new Party Hub feature that "provides a space to link up with your friends as you prepare to drop into Fortnite. Grab some friends, party up and let your voice be heard!" Developers of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game have recently put out a blog post on their official website that reveals everything about this feature. Fortnite's official Twitter handle on September 18, 2019, read:

What is the Fortnite Party Hub all about?

Party Hub is a new feature on Fortnite Mobile that is designed to allow players to see which of their friends are online, "start a party, and voice chat with that party" before playing the Battle Royale game on any platform. The best part of the Party Hub is that it allows voice communication across various platforms, but the feature is available only on the mobile application on iOS or Android devices.

Players willing to use the Party Hub feature could transfer one, two or all members of their squad or party to PC, Xbox or PS4 since it is a platform-integrative application. The feature allows users to choose if they want to keep their party private by switching on the invite-only option, or make themselves public and open to join any party online.

The party hub interfaces have tabs that show parties that are open to join and friends who are online and could be invited. No notable reports of voice bugs or poor audio quality have been reported as yet. While the text messaging function is not live yet, Epic Games have ensured that "work is in progress for this functionality."

To use the Party Hub function, one could download the Fortnite mobile application or update the existing version. As the official blog post on Party Hub FAQ mentions, Fortnite Mobile's interface looks a little different as "the top of the main screen has a button to jump in-game, while the bottom of the main screen gets you into the Party Hub to party up before you’re in-game."

