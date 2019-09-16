Fortnite Update: Everything about the rocket launch in Dusty Depot

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 16 Sep 2019, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite Rocket Launch

Epic Games, the developers of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale are all set to launch a new event that centers around rockets, according to the recent leaks by data miners.

A rocket event was introduced to Fortnite on the 30th of June this year when an in-game rocket launch dominated the sky in the game and many players were speculating it be a meta-narrative built around a time travel or space travel concept to bud into a new map or gaming modes.

Data miners have been enthusiastically putting out every little thing they discover about the rocket and they have claimed that it is being built in Dusty Depot. Social media has been flooding with leaked pictures and videos of the rocket and since most of the data leaked by whistleblowers have materialized this season, these could at least be gauged close to the original update that ought to be released.

The rocket is expected to be developed and stationed at a warehouse in Dusty Depot, according to FortTory's tweet dated September 11, 2019.

Leaked pictures of the rocket in the WareHouse! pic.twitter.com/XfUZipQEtr — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 11, 2019

Popular data miner Lucas a.k.a Lucas7yoshi tweeted pictures and a video that give a closer look at the rocket on September 16, 2019.

also has two stages and what not pic.twitter.com/eDZ4rxFWN7 — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 16, 2019

also has two stages and what not pic.twitter.com/eDZ4rxFWN7 — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 16, 2019

Lucas later added that he was "99% sure its the exact same except we can see it being built in chunks."

Advertisement

Given that Fortnite's Season 10 is anticipated to conclude in a short while, the community is looking forward to see the rocket launch-themed event get a new outlook and shape into an engaging event.

It is expected to be in line with the concept of time travel and not another abrupt, quick tease like the rocket launch event from the past. The event is speculated to be introduced to the game shortly, however, there's no official communication about the same.

Also read: Fortnite update: A new map in the forthcoming season?

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news, PUBG news and other Esports news.