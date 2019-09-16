Fortnite Update: How to get featured in new Halloween content

Fortnite

Fortnite, he popular Battle Royale game, has recently pushed out a v10.30 patch update and is awaiting the end of a successful tenth season. Given that issues and complaints reported have been growing along with the video game's popularity, developers of Fortnite have lately begun being more inclusive of the Fortnite players' concerns.

Epic Games recently launched an item shop voting system that the Fortnite-playing community had been rooting for since a long while and are now open for creative collaborations with them. A blog post that was recently put out on Fortnite's official website calling out for Halloween creatives read,

"Hey Fortnite Game Builders,

We’re getting closer to Halloween every day, which means Fortnitemares is right around the corner. To celebrate, we will release a Halloween themed content pack in two weeks full of new eerie environmental controls, building sets, audio, and visual effects. We want to see the thrilling games you can create with the Halloween content pack and new devices and will be featuring some of our favorites."

The blog post also announced that Epic Games is looking forward to highlighting Halloween themed interpretations of Fortnite that are new and unique in the forthcoming weeks. The creative callout is offering a chance for people from the Fortnite community to be featured in the game by escalating their concepts and ideas for the island. This could be done by filling out the official form and submitting one's conceptual work alongside sharing it on their social media pages while tagging #FortniteFright to the posts.

What should a creative entry consist?

As mentioned in the official form, an entry submitted as part of Fortnite's Halloween Creative Callout requires the submission of a YouTube video(s) and Imgur Screenshots showing off the following

An overhead view (if applicable)

Interior view

Block Chest placement (Block submissions only)

Click here to access the guidelines apropos of featured islands, block, theme, loot, layout, optimization, accessibility, and legal requirements.

