Fortnite update: New bundle decrypted by data miners

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 09 Sep 2019, 16:29 IST

The new bundle of cosmetics that ought to release in the next 48 hours (Image credit: Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks, Twitter)

The expanding popularity of Epic Games' Fortnite Battle Royale has been widening the curiosity around its gameplay, in-game features, cosmetics, etc. There has been a substantial increase in the news ousted by whistleblowers online.

More importantly, most of the updates purged by leakers across social media have mostly been materializing thus far. Leaks that have come true in the recent past include Fortnite's collaboration with It: Chapter Two, introduction and removal of the Zapper Trap, Kevin the Cube, and so on.

Data miners on Twitter have recently put out images and information apropos of a new bundle that ought to be announced officially worldwide within the next 48 hours. "A New Bundle has just been decrypted. Below are some images of all the cosmetics in the bundle. Expect it to be released within the next 24-48 Hours worldwide" a recent tweet by Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks on Twitter read.

The new bundle ousted by data miners, now being widely referred to as the Darkfire Bundle or the Dark Bundle, looks classy in a combination of black and purple. It consists of a pickaxe, a shield, a cube and other cosmetics that are being appreciated by the Fortnite-playing community on the internet and many have expressed that the items might suit their existing skins and cosmetics.

However, whether the pickaxe will be included as a part of the bundle or in the item shop has been a confusion. At the midst of this dubiety, Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks tweeted the following on September 09, 2019:

Thanks to @BearLakshmana for pointing this out! The pickaxe is included in the bundle image! Maybe epic messed up with the source?🤔 pic.twitter.com/8KHfUnkIpN — Leaky/Fortnite News & Leaks (@LeakyFNBR) September 9, 2019

"Is the pickaxe supposed to be with the bundle or the item shop? Epic decide," a Twitter user had commented on the above post. With numerous online requests to have the pickaxe as part of the bundle and no uniform clarity from the top leakers online, clarity can only be clinched post an official announcement from Epic Games.

