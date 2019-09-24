Fortnite update: New leaks suggest a new POI and LTM

Fortnite Season X - Out of Time (Image: Epic Games)

The end is nigh for Fortnite's Season X and Epic Games might be all set to introduce a new Point of Interest and a Limited Time Mission according to data miners on Twitter, any time soon. Leakers including Shiina BR and HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News have recently put out data indicating the same.

The new POI

HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News tweeted on September 24, 2019, that the v10.40 would possibly bring along a new Point of Interest called Starry Suburbs and that "there might be more or other POIs coming back.. we don't know the rest yet." Shiina BR's tweet mentioned that "Collect the Visitor recording in Starry Suburbs and Gotham City" might be an overtime challenge.

There will be a new POI called "Starry Suburbs" after the V10.40 update.



This POI name was found by @Asriel_Dev in a string for leaked (Overtime?) Challenges:



- "Collect the Visitor recording in Starry Suburbs and Gotham City" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 24, 2019

The new LTM

If the leaked information put out by data miners were to be true, fas of the popular Battle Royale game might be getting a new creative Limited Time Mission in the v10.40 update. She had also attached images of cosmetics that might be a part of the LTM including a skateboard skin and a spray paint graffiti that say "Zone Wars"

The new spray paint Graffiti (Image credit: Shiina BR, Twitter)

The new skateboard skin (Image credit: Shiina BR, Twitter)

Shiina BR's tweet about the new creative LTM Event also mentioned that the LTM would be "A simulation of the end-game scenario with a moving zone. Eliminate the competition as you avoid the Storm closing in. Randomized spawns & inventory keeps each round unique."HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News tweeted that "Join the fight to restore our timeline before it's too late." might be a possible description of the LTM Event

When will Fortnite Battle Royale Season X end?

Going by data miner Lucas7yoshi's tweets on September 24, 2019, Fortnite Season X is likely to end on the 10th of October, 2019. He also mentioned that every season that he knows of has been released on a Thursday and thus the date might just be right since it also "gives a week of room" for the overtime challenges. "Overtime will be week 10 challenges cause apparently there is no week 10 challenges" Lucas had added.

Season 10 is expected to be over on October 10th. Currently it is displaying a countdown to October 6th.



According to this thing anyway.



Could change, could not. Keep in mind there is overtime challenges. pic.twitter.com/gJk9vVXnjB — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 23, 2019

