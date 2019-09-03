Fortnite update: v10.20 update predictions

Floating Island. (Image: @FNBRLeaks Twitter)

Epic Games have announced that their Fortnite v10.20 content update is on its way and that we are to look out for it today: September 03, 2019 at 5:00 am PST, 8:00 am EST, 1:00 pm BST and 5:30 pm IST.

The developers of Fortnite Battle Royale have stated that the patch will be available without any downtime. Fortnite's official Twitter on September 02, 2019 tweeted "The v10.20 Content Update arrives tomorrow, September 3 at 8 AM ET. See WATT's new when the Patch Notes are available! No downtime required."

The v10.20 Content Update arrives tomorrow, September 3 at 8 AM ET.



See WATT's new when the Patch Notes are available! No downtime required. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 2, 2019

What will be seen in the new Fortnite update?

Here's what the community can expect of the new Fortnite update v10.20 apropos of what whistleblowers and data miners have put out until now and the hits that Epic Games themselves have dropped.

Leakers had informed the Fortnite community a day ago that the Zapper Trap will be added to Battle Royale in the upcoming update. They had also mentioned that the item will come with a reload time of 2.0, a maximum stack size of four, an epic rarity, and damage of 50 every two seconds. Besides, we were also informed that the trap could be placed on floors, walls, and roofs. Given that the recent tweets by popular whistleblowers have suggested that the trap will have a high voltage, looking closely into Fortnite's official tweet above, confirms the news furtively as it uses the word "Watt" instead of what. You can read more about the Zapper Trap here.

Also, many data miners have speculated the floating island to be the next rift zone after Pandora. It is also widely believed that the return of The Cube, popularly known as Kevin and the six Sided Mystery, is certain. Lucas7yoshi, one of the most followed Fortnite leak experts on Twitter wrote on September 2, 2019:

With Epic Games' trail of surprises this season, the leaks could just boil down to mere speculations once the content update is out and it would just be fair to expect more than just the Zapper Trap and the return of The Cube.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news and Video Games News.

