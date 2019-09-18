Fortnite update: v10.31 patch notes

The Cloaked Star (Image credit: Epic Games)

With the all-new Fortnite Season 11 around the corner, Epic Games have put out a new v10.31 update. The update has not brought along any new weapons or items in-game modes except for Fortnite Save the World, however, it introduces the fans to few notable changes.

What are the new additions in the v10.31 update?

In Fortnite Battle Royale game mode, a Party Hub has been newly set up for players to hang with friends while they're on the go so the party never stops. They can see who's online, party up, and play together or just voice chat.

Party Hub (Image credit: Epic Games)

While there are no new additions to Fortnite Creative, Cloaked Star Hit the Road, Part II and Deciblaster have been added to Fortnite Save the World. While the former requires players to assist the Cloaked Star through his journey to the Radio Station, the latter is an item that shoots a blast of sound that pierces enemies and bounces up to five times, dealing damage in an area with each bounce.

The item will be available in the Weekly Store from Wednesday, September 18 at 8 PM ET until Wednesday, September 25 at 8 PM ET.

The Deciblaster (Image credit: Epic Games)

What has changed in the gameplay?

Fortnite's most-played game mode, Fortnite Battle Royale, will no longer have Storm Circles ending at Moisty Palms, Greasy Grove, Tilted Town and Retail Row.

The Fortnite-playing community have expressed how much trouble the Rift Zones have caused in general, the final circles ending in them in specific, as they always seem to lead to uncontrolled character deaths in the game. A number of players have been rooting for this change on social media for a long time now and this would bring a great change in the game.

Read the entire patch note here.

