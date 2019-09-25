Fortnite Update: v10.40 to eliminate L2 spam

Fortnite v10.40 update (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Game had posted an official blog on September 24, 2019 announcing that Fortnite Battle Royale's v10.40 update will roll out Aim Assist and Sensitivity settings for controllers. The ost mentioned that it will also get along "The Combine," a playlist where players can test changes and compete to finish the challenge quickly.

Our upcoming v10.40 update improves Aim Assist and Sensitivity settings for controllers and adds The Combine to test your skill!



Read the full details here.https://t.co/Y8Oj2LkJ6L — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2019

What is the new Aim Assist all about ?

Apart from a rework on controller sensitivty and the Advanced - Aim Down Sights (ADS) Sensitivity, Epic Games have also worked on rolling out a new aim assist system that calculates targets in screen space, which allows a more consistent feel regardless of that target’s range.

This new system applies different aim assist strengths based on that target’s distance from the reticle.

The new system will be able to track multiple targets and will apply assistance based on a weighting algorithm while facilitating the theft of aims by new targets from those that are already being focussed on.

Aim Assist will be available for players on controllers (Image: Pixabay)

What is L2 spam?

"Its the button people on console use to aim. Which also triggers aim assist. If you "spam" L2 it makes it much easier to hit shots consistently and consecutively. Many people think aim assist is OP so they are trolling by putting that in their name." said JuanOnOne on Reddit

Why was L2 Spam removed?

The optimised controller aim assist that has various capabilities to aim better has been cited as a reason for the removal of the target snapping option that is popularly known as Letf Trigger Snapping or L2 Spam.

"With these new Aim Assist improvements, we no longer feel it’s necessary. Lastly, crosshairs now turn red while pointed at an enemy target that is within effective range, which is anytime before damage drop-off is applied," the official blog post read.

What could the removal of the L2 spam mean?

Although the removal of the L2 spam would not change much for pro gamers who do not depend on the feature means that players who use controllers will no longer be able to squat and lock on a target multiple times at a stretch. Popular Fortnite streamer Tim said in one of his streams,

"It says got rid of L2 spam but it's buffing aim-assist in general. So I guess you can't L2 L2 L2 anymore."

As professional Fortnite player SypherPK had rightly pointed out in one of his streams, the disabling of the Left Trigger Spamming would essentially make aiming targets while playing on a controller, harder than ever before.

Snapping on targets or locking in might become more strenuous and perhaps unstable giving PC gamers an edge. Long range shots could be a nightmare for those who got used to the spam.

SupherPK pointed out that Epic wanted to nerf aim assist and L2 trigger but they didn't want to chase away controller players and that was why they had decided to roll out the improvements.

While Pro gamer NICKMERCS was gauging that Epic might just have optimized the aim assist enough to not require the L2 spamming anymore, SypherPK did not quite agree. He mentioned that he thinks Epic had "orchestrated" it in a way where people think that way.

"Overall, it's gonna be a negative" he added.

However, the nerf could just be a really minor one or might simply be intended to make the gameplay more interesting and competitive.

The v10.40 update is set to roll out at 4:00am EST today, September 24, 2019, and it will certainly give fans all the answers they are looking for.

Click here to read the entire patch.

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news, PUBG news and other Esports news.