Fortnite weekly news roundup: Fortnite's revenue drop, countdown at Dusty, Season 11 downtime, leaked Fortnitemares 2019 skins and more

Fortnite

Fortnite Season X and its map are about to call it quits, paving a way for Season 11 and its new map for Fortnite Battle Royale. From leaks about 'The End' event to Donald Mustard dropping clues all over Twitter, there have been numerous important pieces of news this week and here is a glimpse for fans to catch up all at once.

Fortnite's revenue drops by 52%

According to the information rolled out by Edison Trends, Epic Games' popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, has had a 52% drop in earnings over the past few months. Nevertheless, the data also suggests that Fortnite "had their best month in December 2018, with 20% more revenue during the holiday season than their previous high in July 2018."

Fortnite's Revenue since August 2017

Epic's response to criticism against skill-based cross-platform matchmaking in Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic in the blog post on October 3, 2019, mentioned that they are aware of the conversations questioning the fairness of the update and reinstated that they aimed to create fairer gameplay. They, however, have failed to mention anything about a possible vaulting of this update or the insertion of an option for players to choose for a skill-based cross-platform matching.

White Style Scientist Skin in Fortnite Battle Royale

The White Style Scientist Skin can be acquired by completing a few tasks within the game. To get the skin for free, one has to collect all visitor recordings, enter a new match, move to Dusty Depot and interact with the main console present there.

The White Style Scientist Skin in Fortnite Battle Royale

Countdown at Dusty Depot

The countdown for the rocket launch at Dusty Depot in Fortnite Battle Royale went live a few days ago. According to the countdown, the event will take place at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Players are now noticing sirens ringing predominantly when around the Dusty area.

The Rocket at Dusty Depot

Downtime for Fortnite Season 11

Given that Epic has not teased it yet, there is a possibility of rolling out the new season without teasing it. As gauged by ShiinaBR on Twitter, the devs of the game might just begin downtime for the Fortnite Season 11 while most players are already in the game, playing.

I just thought about something: What if Fortnite WON'T post any teasers for the new Season this time?



They'll most likely release Season 11 directly after the live event as a "Shadowdrop", so many players will already be in the game and ready to play so no teasers are needed. 👀 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 7, 2019

Clues about 'The End' event in Fortnite

With Epic Games' Creative Director Tim Donald Mustard's history of dropping clues on Twitter with numerous creative ways including changing his locations, fans were able to garner a lot of hints in the past week through his Twitter. He had changed his location to "The End" marking the last event of Season X and dropped various clues including a possible island in the new map, the group of Seven, Junk Junction, constant references to the time loop, and the activation of the beacon.

‘Activate the beacon at precisely the moment this timer reaches nothing.



The Zero Point must be contained once more.



If They are correct, it will be the end.’



- The Scientist — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) October 10, 2019

Leaked Fortnitemares 2019 skins

Whistleblowers have put out the code names of nine leaked skins including five male and four female skins for Fortnite's Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2019. According to Hypex - Fortnite Leaks & News' Twitter page, the following skins are likely to be rolled out as part of the event:

Skull Trooper Neon - Male

Gangster Monster - Male

Ghoul Trooper - Male

Cuddle Team Dark - Female

The Dark One - Male

Slurp Creature - Male

Wraith - Female

Pale spooky - Female

Modern Witch - Female

