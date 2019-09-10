Fortnite update: What can the v10.30 patch update bring along?

Fortnite (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games is expected to put out the v10.30 patch note updates of the popular Fortnite Battle Royale game tomorrow, September 11, 2019. With data miners ousting every little information they decrypt, it has almost been a season without surprises for the fans of the popular Battle Royale game. Although there is no official confirmation of the patch release date, the developers of Fortnite are speculated to be releasing it tomorrow. Lucas7yoshi, a popular Fortnite Battle Royale whistleblower wrote the following on Twitter, earlier today:

v10.30 looks like it'll be wednesday — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 10, 2019

Pandora ought to be removed

The v10.20 patch notes update had introduced Pandora to the Fortnite Battle Royale gameplay on the 27th of August, 2019. The patch had additionally mentioned that "Pandora will be available until September 10" and thus, it could be believed that Pandora will be gone in the forthcoming update.

Twine Peaks Rewards

Epic Games had put out an official blog post on Fortnite's website on September 06, 2019, that highlighted the "changes that are coming to the top end of Twine Peaks in the v10.30 update." The patch mentioned changes to evolution material rewards, player missions, etc at Twine Peaks, etc. Click here to read the entire patch.

The blog post on Fortnite's website also mentioned that earning badges at Twine Peaks will increase the number of rewards one can earn. It had also added that completing bonus objectives or badges will add up to the total number of rewards upon completing the subsequent missions. The post also highlighted that each badge earned will have a definitive value that will differ based on "how long, difficult, and resource-intensive" a mission is.

Besides, rift beacons that were speculated to be activated post the v10.30 update have already been activated. However, Epic Games has been worldless about it on their communication channels. "Pandora will be gone and the return of moisty and hopefully the prison and greasy", a user had written about the upcoming update on Twitter. Post the mention of Pandora being taken down on September 10, 2019, the v10.30 update was widely expected to release on the same date. With that expectation left to perish, it could be postulated that there's more in store for the fans of Fortnite.

