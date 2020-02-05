Fortnite v11.50 patch notes, bug fixes, glitches new event, skins & more

Fortnite 11.50 update Picture Courtesy: Epic Games

The Fortnite version 11.50 has been released, there are some big changes that were made by Epic Games in the release of this version of the game.

Epic Games have released a brand-new patch for the game, with the 11.50 Update will go live on all devices on Wednesday, February 5, bringing with it a brand-new engine, and the release of a new event as players wait for the second season of Chapter 2 which will start on 20th of February.

The Unreal Chaos Engine

One of the biggest release of this update was the implementation of the Chaos Engine.

Most parts of the environment and props have been updated with this release to work with the Chaos physics engine and even things you find randomly in the game like bushes, trees, lamp posts, and more also have been updated to be incorporated with the new engine.

One of the noticeable change which you can see is that of tree branches literally flying up and then falling back down. This is happening because of the new Chaos physics engine.

You can read more about the unreal chaos engine here.

BATTLE ROYALE UPDATE - WHAT'S NEW IN V11.50 (PATCH NOTES)

v11.50 brings a new event and more to Battle Royale! The changes in this update include:

The new event starts soon! Check back here later today for more details.

In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted.

Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system, mentioned previously here.

At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing.

To report issues via the in-game Feedback tool, select Feedback in the main menu and choose Bug. We encourage you to put “Physics” in the subject line and include a concise message in the body that accurately describes the issue(s) you’re experiencing.

Some of the previously incurred bugs were fixed.

Bug fixes:

Resolved an issue involving some players’ completion of the “Search chests in a single match” Chaos Rising Challenge not being saved.

The “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge now tracks progress properly.

The Sidegrading feature is no longer present in competitive playlists. Its presence in these playlists was unintentional.

Resolved an issue involving new players on consoles having difficulty matchmaking after first linking their Epic account.

Addressed reports of iOS players activating their device’s swipe-up feature when trying to press inventory buttons.

However some glitches and bugs have crept in with the update.

You can walk through fully built walls if you phase them for long enough pic.twitter.com/Ku3Jr0mube — Jahlyn (@Jahlynz) February 5, 2020

You can walk through fully built walls if you phase them for long enough.

Return of Launch Pads

This is a change that will be appreciated among the Fortnite community, as the legendary launch pads returned in game after the 11.50 update, as the mobility item returns to the game after being vaulted at the start of Chapter 2

Launch Pads Picture Courtesy: Epic Games

Leak

Also the Fortnite data miner, HYPEX has found an unfinished glider while he was digging in the Fortnite in game files -

Looking though unfinished gliders and i found this "Nuke" Glider model that is still in the works.. pic.twitter.com/tJRAErIJTk — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 3, 2020

Harley Quinn Skin

The Birds Of Prey Character Harley Quinn of DC Comics will be an attainable skin. People can also unlock a special skin style by completing any three of the five Birds of Prey challenges, which have been leaked by data miner HYPEX.

Harley Quinn Ingame! pic.twitter.com/Gdcft9FaWG — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 5, 2020

The challenges are as follows

List of challenges Picture Courtesy: FortTory

Love And War Challenges

Fortnite has introduced a new event so that the players can rejoice a little before the launch of the second chapter of season 2. The event will start soon. A new set of challenges for Valentine's Day are coming out soon called Love & War. You'll be able to earn a bunch of new cosmetics by completing these challenges in the new Search & Destroy Creative Map.

Rewards for completing challenges include a wrap and an emote, however, the images for the rewards haven’t been leaked.

As per the leaks by FortTory, a dataminer, the challenges are as follows

The ''Love and War'' challenges! pic.twitter.com/IvXpYQ2Ja9 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 5, 2020

The new season of Fortnite is confirmed to be released on 20th of February which means players will have enough time to indulge in the crossover and take part in whatever is coming there way with it.