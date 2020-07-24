Fortnite v13.30 leaks: Galaxy Scout Outfit release date in item shop

Fortnite players are hyped up about the Galaxy Scout Outfit and are eagerly waiting for it to arrive in the item shop. The skin will also be given as a free reward to the top players of the Galaxy Cup that is starting on 25th July 2020. Along with this, all the participants of the tournament will get Star Scout Wrap for free.

However, the tournament is available only for the android users and the players of other platforms will be able to buy it from the item shop. Meanwhile, the release date of the Galaxy Scout Skin in the item shop has been leaked.

Galaxy Scout Bundle Release Date in Fortnite

Image Credits: HYPEX

According to RolandGT, a famous YouTuber, the Galaxy Scout Outfit will release in the item shop on 31st July 2020 but the price of the skin is not known yet.

The Galaxy Scout Bundle will be in the Item Shop on the 31st!

(Via: @rolandgt___, he has the skin early) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 23, 2020

RolandGT got the early access to the skin and here is the gameplay video with the skin:

Galaxy Scout reportedly will arrive to the Item Shop on July 31st according to Popular Streamer @rolandgt___ who was given early access to the skin as well as others. pic.twitter.com/I25L2qpaHZ — Merl (@Merl) July 23, 2020

Here is the in-game look the complete Galaxy Scout bundle leaked by Merl:

It will arrive as a bundle as you see here pic.twitter.com/sQY5Bn4O9p — Merl (@Merl) July 23, 2020

The players who want the early access can compete in the Galaxy Cup on 25th & 26th July and here is the number of players that will be getting the skin and wrap for free:

Europe: Top 10,000

Top 10,000 NA-East: Top 7,500

Top 7,500 NA-West: Top 2,500

Top 2,500 Latin America: Top 2,500

Top 2,500 Asia: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 Middle East: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 Oceania: Top 1,250

