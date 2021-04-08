Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: How to set structures on fire with Explosives and Bows

Fortnite Week 4 challenges are live for players, and one of them requires the player to set 10 in-game structures on fire.

Here are the week 4 challenges #fortnite pic.twitter.com/4CIEOxB8Lu — Zayders fn leaks (@zaydersFN) April 8, 2021

Considering the Primal theme of Fortnite Season 6, there are a variety of options for players to choose from when trying to complete this specific quest. Ranging from explosive gas cans and propane canisters to the newly introduced Primal Flame Bow, players have various choices to set structures on fire with.

The requirements for this specific quest from the Fortnite Week 4 challenges makes it a fairly simple one for players to complete. Additionally, the structures that players set on fire can be either in-game assets that appear in Fortnite or player-built structures.

This makes it even easier for players to complete this quest and earn 24,000 XP towards their battle pass progression. Having said that, the best method to set fire to structures for the Fortnite Week 4 challenges is definitely by using the Primal Flame Bow.

Here's a detailed rundown of how players can craft a Primal Flame Bow for the Fortnite Week 4 challenge which requires them to set 10 structures on fire.

How to set structures on fire with a Primal Flame Bow for Fortnite Week 4 Challenges

Each arrow shot using the Primal Flame Bow sets the target on fire upon impact, making it one of the most reliable items that can be used to set structures on fire for the Fortnite Week 4 challenges.

Considering that players need to set 10 different structures on fire, players will simply need to craft a Primal Flame Bow to complete this quest in a single match.

In order to craft a Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite Season 6, players will first need to craft a Primal Bow from a Makeshift Bow. Players can craft a Primal Bow from the crafting tab in their inventory by collecting a Makeshift Bow and four pieces of bone.

Once the player has the Primal Bow in their inventory, they will need to collect either one gas can or a jar of fireflies in Fortnite Week 4. Collecting either of these two resources will allow players to craft the Primal Flame Bow from the crafting tab in their inventory.

Given that players can find arrows easily from ammo boxes and supply drops, it should be easy to set 10 structures on fire with the Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite Season 6 and complete this epic-tier quest to earn 24,000 XP.