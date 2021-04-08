Here's why snipers need to be added back into Fortnite Season 6

Staying true to the theme of Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games vaulted sniper rifles. Much to the dismay of the community, professionals, and fans, the publishers haven't talked about un-vaulting them anytime soon.

It's understandable as to why Epic decided to vault snipers. They wanted to focus on the Primal theme and introduce bows as the new way to snipe. While bows have become the new weapon meta and the weapon of choice for players with steady aim, players still want the sniper added back into the game.

If this tweet gets 10,000 likes I will click the button to bring back snipers in Fortnite — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 7, 2021

Now, the sniper rifle was not just a long-range weapon; it was an entire dynamic and mood within the game. While many players feel that vaulting the snipers was a good move, as staying still for too long could have players sniped, others consider it to be a tool that had a special role in the game.

Indeed, snipers were a long-range weapon, but at the same time, they were also a good way to scout out an advanced location or track enemies from a distance. They were essentially used by a lot of players as a pair of binoculars, with the only difference being that this one could shoot at players.

Hitting Realm Royale Trickshots here because Fortnite wont bring Snipers back pic.twitter.com/btuFae0l0x — Stormzᴸⱽ🇬🇧 #SynergyStormz (@itzStxrmz) April 4, 2021

While players are adapting to the new meta, many aspects have been taken out of the equation.

As mentioned earlier, snipers were not a way to get a Victory Royale. They had an extensive role and were a gameplay style within Fortnite. Several content creators and professionals made their V-Bucks via trick shots/long-range takedowns in-game.

Now, it's time to aim down the sight and zoom in on the many problems that came with the vaulting of snipers in Fortnite Season 6.

Reasons why snipers should be added back into Fortnite Season 6

As mentioned before, it's not just about long-range kills; there are so many more dynamics at play that Epic Games didn't quite think about before removing snipers in-game. It's time to talk about a few:

#1 - Content creators left high and dry

When it comes to snipers, trick shots and no scoping were a big deal. Even those players who didn't enjoy being at the other end of the sniper's scope still did enjoy seeing videos of trick shots and no scopes.

When Epic decided to vault snipers in Fortnite Season 6, it didn't just take away snipers as a weapon from in-game but also as a means to create content for revenue. Many content creators were left high and dry when snipers were vaulted.

#2 - The community is upset that long-range fighting has been removed

While a large portion of the community welcomes the vaulting of snipers in Fortnite Season 6, most fans of the game want it added back. Despite the playstyle not enabling players to walk around freely and take cover more frequently, the community wants sniper rifles back into the game.

One of the best parts of Fortnite was snipers. Why remove them? Keep them in the game. Listen to the players. 💯 — Taskervo (@taskervo) March 16, 2021

While players using bows can indeed get takedowns at long distances, it's not the same as aiming down the scope of a sniper. Despite bows being the new meta for Fortnite Season 6 and having various choices, players are still unhappy about snipers being vaulted.

Okay so i thought they removed snipers, but then i realised bows exist #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/ZZWpR20NLk — Wiimikyu (@Wiimikyu) April 4, 2021

#3 - Epic suppressed an entire playstyle by vaulting snipers in Fortnite Season 6

Vaulting snipers in Fortnite Season 6 was not just a bad move but a suppressing one.

Some players have been playing Fortnite since its OG days and have honed their long-range skills over the years. To simply remove an entire gameplay mechanic overnight is unfair to veteran players who only use snipers as their main weapon of choice.

Despite Epic trying to go full Primal in Fortnite Season 6, it makes no sense that snipers have been vaulted while other weapons such as ARs, Pistols, and Shotguns get Primal and mechanical variants. A lot of players feel that Primal snipers should be added into the game, even if it's via the crafting system.

[concept] crafted sniper category



a concept for how snipers could look in the new crafting system. however, they probably won’t co-exist with the bows very well.#Fortnite #FortnitePrimal #FortniteConcept pic.twitter.com/lKfJ4hreb3 — paul (@exghts_) April 2, 2021

Conclusion

While it's unclear whether Epic Games will add snipers back into Fortnite Season 6, the question to be asked is if this will remain a staple scenario in Season 7 and perhaps Season 8 as well.

There's no doubt that Fortnite Season 6 has raised the bar when it comes to creativity and content. However, vaulting an item that the community utilizes for both gameplay and content creation seems to be a bit of an oversight on the part of the developers.