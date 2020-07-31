At the beginning of this month, news broke out on Twitter about an invite-only Android exclusive solo tournament. The “Galaxy Cup” tournament was held on the 25th and 26th of this month, and gave users a chance to win the Galaxy Scout skin as well as the new Galaxy wrap.

However, there were certain caveats. Apart from the requirement of 2FA, only Android players could register for the tournament. Initially, fans had thought that Fortnite’s Galaxy Cup will be exclusive to Samsung Galaxy users. However, that turned out to be false news.

Credit: epicgames.com

Regardless, users who didn’t play Fortnite on an Android device have had to wait for the skin to be released in the Item Shop. Now, leaks have confirmed the date on which the Galaxy Scout Bundle will be released in the Item Shop.

Fortnite: When is the Galaxy Scout skin coming out?

On the 24th of July, Fortnite Content Creator RolandGT posted the following video on his YouTube channel. As it turns out, the YouTuber and Streamer got early access to the Galaxy Scout bundle, which consists of a pickaxe, glider, and back bling, in addition to the Galaxy Scout skin. Watch the entire video below:

As you can see, the skin looks to be one of the most magnificent ones that Fortnite has till now released, and is sure to become one of the most popular ones this season.

Credit: youtube.com

The same is true for the glider, and the back bling.

Credit: youtube.com

Another thing that RolandGT revealed is that the skin will be available in the item shop on 31st July. The news was picked up quickly by various leakers on Twitter. The Fortnite News Twitter account posted the following tweet.

The Galaxy Scout outfit will be in the Item Shop July 31st!



(via/@rolandgt___)



pic.twitter.com/bOnCqQKNb7 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) July 23, 2020

Further, other leakers explained that the skin has been received by content creator RolandGT early, who has confirmed that it will be released on the 31st of July in the Item Shop.

The Galaxy Scout Bundle will be in the Item Shop on the 31st!

(Via: @rolandgt___, he has the skin early) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 23, 2020

The Galaxy Scout skin will be available in the Item Shop on July 31, according to @rolandgt___ who received the skin early. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 23, 2020

Hence, all Fortnite players who do not have Android devices will now be able to obtain the Galaxy Scout Bundle. As of now, the cost of the same has not been leaked or revealed.