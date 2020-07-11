Fortnite: Where to find the 'Crane' at Rickety Rig to dance on?

Complete guide on how to 'Dance on top of the crane' in Fortnite Season 3

The challenge in question will grant players 35,000XP upon completion.

Dance on top of the crane in Fortnite Season 3. (Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

Fortnite Week 3 challenges are fairly easy to complete since most of them include dancing at different locations, and another week 3 challenge such as 'collecting blue floating rings' got cancelled in-game due to a technical glitch thus, rewarding players in the game the free XP points from the challenge.

Nevertheless, week 3 challenges also have an Aquaman challenge which will help players reach a step closer to the much-hyped Aquaman cosmetic and unlock it part-by-part each with easing passing week.

Multiple Fortnite players have been facing difficulty completing the challenge that require them to 'Dance on top of the Crane at Rickety Rig', given the crane is at an unfamiliar spot.

In this article, we showcase the location of the crane which should help you complete the challenge in a jiffy.

Where is the Crane in Rickety Rig in Fortnite?

Step #1: Open the Mini-map in Fortnite and locate Rickety Rig on your map and place a map pointer.

Step #2: Now, Rickety Rig is a cluster of islands currently, thus you need to glide towards the Southern-most and largest island there on the map. Here is the location of the crane and the island:

Location of the crane in Fortnite Season 3. (Image Credit: Forbes)

Step #3- Once you are over the island, you will notice an orange coloured crane sitting on the top of a box. The crane should have a motorboat at its end.

Step #4- Glide over the crane and land towards the center.

Step #5- After landing, emote for 10 seconds and your challenge should now be completed.

Completing this challenge will grant the players 35,000 Experience points to the players in the match. Here is a video tutorial to complete this challenge in Fortnite:

