Fortnite: Where to find Gnomes in Homely Hills?

Fortnite has several challenges that the players can complete to receive experience points.

Finding Gnomes in Homely Hills will give the players 35,000 XP points.

Image Credit: BrancoB/YT

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has brought a lot of new challenges for the players. These challenges provide experience points which can be used for levelling up the battle pass.

The game is popular for its interesting collection of emotes, cosmetics and weapons. Fortnite caters a unique gameplay experience, that separates it from other games.

Fortnite's map has been flooded in Season 3 and many locations of the map are now underwater. As the days pass, the water level will come down and new points of interests and vehicles will be introduced in the game. One of the many challenges in the game include finding three Gnomes in Homely Hills.

In this article, we discuss the exact location of Gnomes in Homely Hills.

Where are Homely Hills in Fortnite?

Here is a map which shows the exact location of Homely Hills on the Fortnite map:

Image Credit: Forbes

Where are the Gnomes in Homely Hills?

There are several Gnomes in Homely Hills. However, we recommend you to find the following three gnomes. The distance between these Gnomes is really less.

Gnome #1- This Gnome is located near the rock in front of a yellow house in Homely Hills.

Gnome #2- From the location of that Gnome, you need to go directly to your left, and you will see a gnome under a tree.

Gnome #3- The last one is the easiest to find. Go to the backyard of the house, and you shall see the gnome in front of the Barbeque machine.

If you collect these three gnomes in a single match, you will receive 35,000 XP points.

If you have any trouble in finding these gnomes, you can have a look at this video made by HarryNinety on YouTube on the same:

