Fortnite WinterFest 2020 Leaks: Free rewards, lobby screen, and other details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is almost mid-way but something that doesn’t even belong in the timeline has now been gaining traction within the Fortnite community.

When data-miners revealed that a new ‘Battle bus’ is set to replace the existing one during the 14.20 update, players were thrilled over the announcement.

Most of the extended community initially brushed it off as a simple visual addition to match the Marvel Superheroes theme. However, a small group of people, especially the storyline theorists on Reddit, came up with an idea, the sheer thought of which could send a tingle down your spine, especially if you’ve been playing Fortnite since the OG days (Season 1).

Fortnite Winter Lobby 2020 leak

Now, however, another recent leak that came shortly after the Fortnite v14.30 update has the community in shambles over the uncertain future of their favorite 100-man battle royale game.

On 17th October, Reddit user ‘Koooooomar’ reported a lobby background that he found in the game files after the update.

What caught the eyes of many was a large tree in the background that allegedly belongs to the old Fortnite map (Image Credits: u/Koooooomar)

Given the entire ‘winter’ theme, it’s safe to say that the additions have been reserved for Christmas celebrations in 2020. Additionally, what caught the eyes of many was a large tree in the background that allegedly belongs to the old Fortnite map.

Trees in Chapter 1 adopted a similar structure, and this now has a few enthusiasts believing that we could see a return to the old map. However, Epic Games’ stance on the entire situation and a recent statement from Donald Mustard’s brother seem to point in a different direction.

WinterFest lobby for Fortnite in 2020 (Image Credits: r/Koooooomar)

Koooooomar also leaked a file that is set to be the lobby screen for Winterfest 2020. The celebrations for the same lasted for 14 days and gave players an opportunity to open a different present each day. Based on an educated guess, the Winterfest celebrations in 2020 may see a similar pattern.

Note: There is no official confirmation from Epic Games on whether the additions are for Battle Royale or Save The World

Here is a full list of all rewards that were rolled out during Fortnite Winterfest 2019:

Two outfits

Two gliders

Two Pickaxes

Two wraps

One Emote

Additionally, players can expect tons of weapon unvault and LTM rotations during this time of the year, which is almost a Fortnite tradition at this point.

The event should start around the same time that it did last year. However, there has been official confirmation from Epic Games yet.