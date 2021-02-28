Fortnite x Pikachu concept wins over the community, but will it ever happen?

When it comes to Fortnite, Reddit tends to flaunt its creative side as well. There are a lot of Fortnite related concepts on the sub reddit r/Fortnite. And off late, a few days after the internet came to know about an upcoming collaboration with Nintendo, an individual on Reddit went on to show what that collaboration could possibly look like.

The entire thread has a lot of reasons as to why collaboration isn't possible as well.

Is the Fortnite x Pikachu collaboration ever going to happen?

An individual on Reddit came up with the possibility of what the collaboration would look like. The design shows Pikachu as a pet. Epic Games hasn't experimented with pets until now and this experiment could probably sit well with fans. And given the fact that Fortnite is collaborating with everything under the sun, a Pikachu collaboration is very likely.

However, there were a few issues that the users pointed out, which will most likely hinder the collaboration.

To start off with, people made a lot of fun of the concept, cracking really funny jokes about situations if this collaboration ever happened.

People on Reddit went on to point out that Nintendo doesn't own Pokemon. Also, given the fact that the Pokemon Company is very protective of their IP, this collaboration would be difficult to execute. Also, if such a collaboration did happen, then chances are that it would be a Nintendo exclusive only.

Overall, people loved the idea of such a collaboration happening.

People on the internet went on to say that this would be even better if Ryan Reynolds would voice the Pikachu in the game.

Overall, this concept looks really interesting and would add a new dimension to the game as well. Also, Fortnite has been around for a while now, so fans can do with such a change. What Pikachu as a pet would do in the game can be left up to imagination.

Fans have also been talking about the possibility of having different Pokemon in the game. This would also become a reality if the Pikachu collaboration with Fortnite happened.

