Fortnite does a lot for its content creators, and this time, the Creators' Challenge is back with lots of prizes for the community as well.

Fortnite announced the Creators' Challenge through their official page, wherein they mentioned that the community can choose to support one of three content creators, namely NateHill, SkivexFN, and Euzey_. These creators won the Glitchcon Challenge featuring Fortnite and have made their way into the Creators' Challenge.

Fortnite x Twitch Creators' Challenge

Image Credits: Twitch

The challenge started on the 16th of November and will run till the 22nd of November. Entries will be limited to the first 500,000 participants. Participants stand a chance to win emotes, emoticons, V-bucks and Twitch bits through this event.

Registering for this event is fairly simple. All the participants need to do is click here and login with their Epic ID. Once this process is done, the next step is to click on the streamer they wish to support, and from the landing page, they can easily complete any task, as well as collect any earned rewards.

Image Credits: https://creatorschallenge.fortnite.com/

The entire challenge is divided into two parts, one being the daily challenges, and the other being the community challenges. The daily challenges will be open to the first 100,000 participants, while the remaining 400,000 can only participate in the community challenges.

For each day of the event, the participants will have two daily challenges to complete, each of which will earn them a rotating set of rewards. The community challenges however, last for the entire duration of the event, and participants need to complete them as a team.

Subscribing to any of the creators during the event will earn players a Fortnite banner and a Twitch chat emote. This is available to every individual who participates in the Fortnite Creators' Challenge.

The complete list of rewards can be found here, and the official rules and regulations for the event can be found on the same page as well.

This is an interesting way for Epic Games to interact with it's entire Fortnite community. Epic Games does have a habit of giving back to it's content creators, and they seem to have stumbled upon yet another wonderful way of doing just that.