Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges

The Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges are a way for Fortnite to flood its player base with XP to level up their Battlepasses and end the season on a high note.

This week’s Fortnite challenges focus on using SMGs, eliminating robots and other PvE elements, dancing in specific locations, and generally just playing the game as normal. While most of these Fortnite challenges are fairly simple and straightforward, some require specific information in order to complete.

🏆XP Xtravaganza Week 3 | Out Now!🏆



XP Xtravaganze continues this week with even more challenges that you can complete to get some of that sweet, sweet XP.



Season 4 is getting close to an end, so drop in with the squad and take on these challenges to finish this season strong! pic.twitter.com/r54AyhobSb — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 19, 2020

Fortnite challenge list

This week’s challenges are mostly straightforward.

Deal damage with SMGs (1000/2500/5000)

Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (10/25/50)

Search Chests (10)

Search Ammo Boxes (10)

Search Supply Drops (10)

Collect Wood, Stone, or Metal (1000/1500/2000)

Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match (1)

Eliminate opponents (20)

Three of the challenges include multiple breakpoints. Fortnite lists these as separate challenges, and as a result earning each milestone will net players 20,000 XP for their Battlepasses. Additionally, with the exception of the challenge to dance on specific bridges and the challenge to eliminate robots, gatherers, or gorgers, these challenges only really ask that players play normally.

Dealing damage with SMGs only requires that players alter one weapon in their slots, and they would be collecting resources and search chests regardless of the challenges.

Specific Fortnite challenges

Advertisement

The challenge to dance on all five colored bridges is easier said than done. The five bridges are located all around the map and will be hard to even get to in time without a vehicle. So, anyone trying to do this challenge should start by getting a helicopter or at least a fast car.

The bridges are located in the area between Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods, between Salty Springs and Doom’s Domain, between Doom’s Domain and Stark Industries, between Stark Industries and Retail Road, and between Catty Corner and Misty Meadows.

Fortnite players who manage to dance on all five in a single match will get 50,000 XP for their trouble.

The other one, to eliminate robots, gorgers, or gatherers is probably easiest to complete by finding a gorger and eliminating gatherers that get spawned. Of course, players can also make progress by eliminating the gorgers themselves, or score some additional progress by eliminating robots.

Overall, these challenges will make for an easy way to make fast progress for the end of the battlepass.