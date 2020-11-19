The Fortnite Season 4 XP Xtravaganza is in full swing with the second week of challenges now available to complete.

Season 4 of Fortnite is winding down, and Galactus is on his way to bring the fight to the Marvel heroes on the island. In the meantime, players have been given an extra set of challenges, which are known as XP Xtravaganza.

Players are given special challenges to earn a ton of XP. The extra XP during these weekly challenge events helps upgrade and unlock various styles for skins typically found in the Battle Pass.

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The challenges for Week 2 of the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza may take some time, but they are fairly straightforward.

Deal damage with Shotguns (20,000 XP each stage)

Stage 1/3 Deal 1,000 damage

Stage 2/3 Deal 2,500 damage

Stage 3/3 Deal 5,000 damage

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite players looking to complete these challenges will find that Team Rumble is their friend. Grab a shotgun and start laying into other players. This is a quick and easy way to finish all stages.

Eliminate 7 Opponents (20,000 XP each stage)

Stage 1/3: With Common Weapons

Stage 2/3: With Rare Weapons

Stage 3/3: With Epic Weapons

Advertisement

Team Rumble is another solid option for these challenges. Common weapons do not appear in the mode, though. The regular Fortnite Battle Royale mode will be the best place to eliminate opponents with Common Weapons. Rare and Epic can be done in either mode, but probably quickly in Team Rumble.

Damage opponents using Choppa’s blades (20,000 XP each stage)

Stage 1/3: Deal 50 damage

Stage 2/3: Deal 150 damage

Stage 3/3: Deal 250 damage

Image via Epic Games

This challenge might be the toughest. Fortnite's Team Rumble mode does not spawn Helicopters. Therefore, jump into one of the modes that have a Choppa in it. Just claim one, fly it towards an opponent, and tilt it forward. Deal some damage with the blade.

Catch fish (20,000 XP each stage)

Stage 1/3: 10 times

Stage 2/3: 10 times with a Pro Fishing Rod

Stage 3/3: 10 times with Explosives

Image via Epic Games

Fishing is great in Fortnite. It is a fun way to pass the time as the circle closes in and can give some great rewards. Just look until a Pro Fishing Rod is found and fish away. Stage 3 might be a tad bit easier than Stage 2, honestly.

Consume 30 Foraged items (20,000 XP)

Advertisement

This is quite easy. Foraged items can be found all across Fortnite. Pick them up, whether its an apple or a pepper. Thirty of them seems like a lot, but if this is the main focus, it will be gone by in no time at all.

Shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground (50,000 XP)

The most difficult part of this challenge is finding a teammate that cooperates. Have them toss the gas can into the air. Shoot it before it hits the ground. There is nothing more to it than that.