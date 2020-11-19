Do Fortnite leaks ruin the game or hype it up?

Fortnite is a very popular battle royale title, but like any other game, the community always spills secrets when it comes to upcoming content.

While leaks do generate a major part of the hype within the community, not many people like the fact that information about new content is leaked before they are released.

What do leaks mean for Fortnite?

Fortnite has a few eagle eyed data miners who are always on the lookout for new stuff that's set to come out. They meticulously go through lines of code and release the most recent updates to the community, even before they are released.

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

The tweet above shows a new weapon which was in the works in Fortnite, but is yet to reach the game.

Oo Interesting! — IBIS - Fortnite Leaks & News - 🔨⚡ (@_IBISFNIntel_) September 28, 2020

While most of the community does appreciate the fact that new data is leaked about upcoming weapons and events, not all are pleased. That's the usual psychology among people who prefer surprises.

For any game, including Fortnite, some people don't think it's good for data about special events or weapons to come out before they are released in the game, because they ruin the potential element of surprise.

This is a very interesting debate as well. For some, leaks do create a lot of hype and stir up excitement. But there is another side to this as well. Many people get their expectations up, only to get disappointed when the leaks don't match up what was initially touted.

When is this coming? — Riffat Khan (@RiffatKhan04) October 6, 2020

Are they really gonna do it this time and Make it real now or are they gonna cancel it? 🤔 — SolidSin (@Nexus30575221) October 1, 2020

It's no surprise that the Fortnite community stays divided with respect to leaks. As much as excitement is understandable, disappointment when the excitement isn't met is also an inevitability.

Truth be told, this is a never ending debate that will keep going on and on for as long as Fortnite stays in existence.