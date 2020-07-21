Fortnite: YouTuber mocks One Percent’s $4 million ‘Cringe Castle’

Earlier this month, we talked about the newly-formed organization called "One Percent". The original team consisted of the following Fortnite content makes/streamers: Randumb, Nicks, Kiwiz, Formula, Razz and Aeolus. Since then, a new member has joined the team, Fortnite streamer Disc.

Regardless, the announcement video included a tour of the expansive One Percent mansion. And on 20th July, satirical YouTuber Philion posted a video titled "The 4 Million Dollar Cringe Castle".

Fortnite: 'The Four Million Dollar Cringe Castle"

Philion is a satirical YouTuber who posts lifestyle and fitness-related videos. He is known for his honesty and semi-serious takes on various aspects of social media, and the general fitness industry.

In the video, he explains that he has been looking at various influencer houses over the past few days, and was amazed by the luxurious lifestyles that most of them live. The one mansion that caught his eye was the multi-million One Percent mansion.

He starts off by mocking various aspects of the video, including the wine wall and the establishing shot, in which no regard is given to the expensive cars. He then goes on to talk about how the announcement video is nothing but a big merchandise advertisement disguised as a 'house tour'. We then see an ad of his own in the video, for Philion's video sponsor.

As the video progresses, he states that most influencers are obsessed with designer brands, and try to sell them off to fans. Furthermore, he comments on the RGB lighting, saying that it is impossible to concentrate with those kinds of lights, and that it makes him nauseous.

Towards the end, he makes fun of the bedroom furniture and says that some necessities were not bought, while various Fortnite-related decorations can be seen in every bedroom. Regardless, Philion did conclude by saying that he should probably buy a new PC and start playing Fortnite. Of course, he will need to be as good as the streamers he was mocking to make a living out of it!

You can watch the entire video below: