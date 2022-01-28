The Ultimate Offroader Challenge in Forza Horizon 5: Release date, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 issues weekly challenges for players to test their driving skills against. The main objectives are wildly different, such as completing skills or winning races. Currently, Series 3 - Winter (called the “dry season”) is currently underway.

The Ultimate Off-roader Challenge is an exciting one. It requires some mastery over the 2016 Jeep Trailcat. The challenge is broken into four major sections with varying objectives to test the jeep, known as chapters.

Everything you need to know about the Ultimate Off-roader challenge in Forza Horizon 5

When does the challenge start and what are the rewards?

The Ultimate Off-roader Challenge in Forza Horizon 5 will come during the Series 3 winter season on January 20, 2022. It’s a weekly challenge, so completing it as soon as possible is ideal.

Players can earn up to 65 points by completing the challenge. More importantly, 160 Forzathon Points can be earned by finishing it. Forzathon Points can be redeemed for emotes, wheelspins, and unique cars.

How to beat the Ultimate Offroader Challenge

The Ultimate Offroader Challenge is all about mastery over the 2016 Jeep Trailcat. If you have 75,000 credits to spare, the jeep can be purchased at the Auction House. If not, complete races (even if you don’t place first), auction off unused cars, or trade skill points for credits.

The 2016 Jeep Trailcat has an AWD off-roader with a 6.2L Twin-Screw Supercharged V8 engine, which produces 707 bhp. It handles off-road like a dream. Once the 206 Jeep Trailcat is obtained, you can use it to complete every chapter of the Ultimate Off-roader challenge.

Chapter 1: Safari Concept is the easiest of the objectives to beat. It’s nothing more than taking the 2016 Jeep Trailcat for a drive to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moab Jeep Safari.

After that riveting experience, it’s on Chapter 2: Hellcat Power. The challenge ramps up here by having the player win three dirt trail events in Forza Horizon 5. The jeep handles dirt trails pretty well, so it’s just a matter of skill.

Now you’re onto Chapter 3: Natural Instincts. To complete this objective, you have to complete 15 air skills in the 2016 Jeep Trailcat. Deserts are the most optimal terrain. Jumps, Airborne Pass, Ebisu Style, are all examples of air skills.

Treacherous Terrain is the final chapter to end the Ultimate Off-roader Challenge. Players will have to get their 2016 Jeep Trailcat ready to win three cross-country series events. Then Forza Horizon 5's Ultimate Off-roader Challenge will be completed.

Edited by Srijan Sen